Celebration And High Tea For Terry Knapp Announced At Kennedy Theatre

From London, Thailand, New York, Wisconsin, and the Jersey Shore, to the Big Island, Molokai, and the heart of Mānoa, people are returning to UHM's Kennedy Theatre on October 19, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

In voice and presence they will pay tribute to Terry Knapp in the place he was a beloved and inspirational performer and professor and named by the state legislature: "Hawaiʻi's Adopted World Class Actor." Those coming from far and near look forward to "talking story" at High Tea on the Lanai after the program. Doors open at 5 p.m. All are welcome.

R. Kevin Doyle emcees the tribute, featuring readers, Lala Buzzell, Andrew Sakaguchi, and Jamy Torres, and scripted by committee from the stories received from students, friends, colleagues, family, and audience members. The tribute is accompanied by photos and music from the broad spectrum of Knapp's life.

A team of former students and friends is responsible for the Celebration with the support of The Friends of Kennedy Theatre and the UHM Department of Theatre and Dance.

Memorial Gifts for Terence R. Knapp to The Friends of Kennedy Theatre Endowment Fund may be given at the Celebration or online at giving@UHfoundation.org (FKT fund #20553803) for scholarship support in perpetuity.







