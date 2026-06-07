CAROUSEL, SPELLING BEE, and More Set For Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival's 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, the Tony Award-winning The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and a lineup of concerts, chamber music, and contemporary opera will headline Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival's 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1-19 on Hawaiʻi Island.

Now in its 22nd season, Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival (HPAF) will continue its mission of bringing exceptional young artists and distinguished faculty from around the world to Hawaiʻi for an immersive summer of performance, education, and artistic discovery. This year's Season of Dreams celebrates imagination, aspiration, and the transformative power of the performing arts through a vibrant series of events for audiences of all ages.

HPAF will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel on July 11 and 12 at Kahilu Theatre. Widely regarded as one of the greatest works in the American musical theatre canon, Carousel features an unforgettable score including "If I Loved You," "June Is Bustin' Out All Over," and "You'll Never Walk Alone." Accompanied by the HPAF Orchestra, this fully staged production promises to be one of the theatrical highlights of the summer.

Closing the Festival is the Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, presented July 18 and 19 at Kahilu Theatre. Full of humor, heart, and audience interaction, the musical follows six quirky competitors navigating the challenges of growing up while pursuing their dreams one word at a time. Accompanied by the HPAF Pep Band, Spelling Bee offers a witty and heartfelt conclusion to the Festival season.

The Festival will open with a contemporary operatic double bill featuring acclaimed Composer-in-Residence Kamala Sankaram. Praised by The Washington Post as "one of the most exciting opera composers in the country," Sankaram's A.E. Reverie and Rise will be presented July 3 and 5 at Kahilu Theatre with the HPAF Orchestra. Together, these innovative works explore themes of possibility, representation, and the power of imagining a different future.

"In every great artistic journey, there is first a dream," said Executive Director Justin John Moniz. "This season celebrates the courage to imagine something bigger-whether that means pursuing a life in the arts, creating new work, building community, or simply seeing the world through a different lens. We invite audiences to join us for a summer filled with inspiration, discovery, and extraordinary performances."

In addition to its mainstage productions, HPAF's 2026 Season of Dreams features a diverse lineup of concerts and special events, including I Love a Piano with acclaimed pianist Phil Kadet, the chamber music concert Great Performances, the musical theatre showcase Broadway Bound, the operatic showcase Dueling Divas, free Behind the Curtain conversations with artists and creative teams, and community performances featuring HPAF's ʻOhana Singer Spotlight and High School Singer Vocal Showcase. Together, these events showcase the breadth of artistry and creativity that have defined Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival for more than two decades.

Founded in 2005, Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival has become one of the nation's leading summer performing arts training programs. Each year, the Festival welcomes artists from Hawaiʻi, across the United States, and around the world for intensive study and performance opportunities alongside internationally recognized faculty and guest artists.

The Festival remains deeply committed to accessibility and arts education. In 2026, nearly two-thirds of participating students received financial aid, reflecting HPAF's belief that artistic opportunity should be available to talented students regardless of financial circumstances.

Need more Hawaii Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...