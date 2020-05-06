Broadway In Hawaii Update On JERSEY BOYS

On what would have been opening week for the production of Jersey Boys at the Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Broadway in Hawaii wants to thank Hawaii audiences for their patience while waiting for new dates for the performances.

While they continue to work diligently to reschedule the show, the company asks all ticket holders to hold on to their tickets. In the event they are unable to reschedule, rest assured refunds will be given.

If you need to refund please go to Blaisdell Center website for current information and keep updated at BroadwayinHawaii.com and via social channels.





