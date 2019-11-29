Brand New Festival E Komo Mai Launches in Hawaii

E Komo Mai means "All Are Welcome" in native Hawaiian and is the ethos of a new dance music festival in America's paradise, Hawaii. The festival takes place on the island of Oahu, known as the gathering place by ancient Hawaiians and an international travel destination today. Celebrating the famous island and its Aloha Spirit through both music and culture, E Komo Mai is an intimate weekend of curated events that make the most of Oahu's unique scenery and settings. Taking place February 14th to 17th 2020 over a three day weekend with talent such as DJ Dan, Doc Martin, Mikey Lion, Sacha Robotti and Kill Frenzy plus many more names to be announced.

Hawaii is an exotic and fabled international holiday destination, known for its lush mountain valleys cascading to a cerulean sea, stunning ocean vistas and constant warm sea and air temperatures. The American paradise has a language and culture of its own and is the most remote island chain on the planet, making it the perfect place to explore the festivals three main tenets; music, culture and sustainability. E Komo Mai will be the first of its kind in Hawaii, delivering a diverse program of events showcasing Honolulu's vibrance and diversity, from the shores of world renown Waikiki to the gritty back-alleys of the Kaka'ako warehouse district. Daytime programming takes advantage of Waikiki's most breathtaking views and activates gorgeous locales for their dance music debut.

Meanwhile, nighttime programming explores the island's darker side. A raw, 50-foot ceiling warehouse will be transformed into a nocturnal jungle paradise and each night's production will explore a different Hawaiian theme. The islands' first Funktion 1 sound install, projection mapping and Hawaii's only four am liquor license will all ensure an unparalleled clubbing experience.

E Komo Mai celebrates dance music with its global "ohana". In Hawaiian this refers to an extended family, which can include friends and other important social groups. This concept of family and community informed the lineup, which includes West Coast favourites, DJ Dan and Doc Martin, both American institutions that have very much shaped a certain house style with decades of experience to draw upon when bringing the party.

Then comes the mystical Mikey Lion, boss of Desert Hearts Records and someone with a knack for curating house and techno trips that take you into another dimension and has done so at places like Burning Man many times. Add in Kill Frenzy & Sacha Robotti, who have been working together on their electric, quirky sounds on labels like DirtyBird since 2012, plus many more to come, and you have a perfect soundtrack.

Behind the festival are three seasoned dance music event professionals. Gina Milano, Tommy Speer and JoJo Walker, who collectively create a powerhouse team in abilities to deliver this new concept.

E Komo Mai is also eco-minded and has partnered with select Hawaiian charitable organizations and brands to encourage sustainable living and eco-friendly travel. Activities and experiences unique to Hawaii immerse attendees in the culture and mana ("spirit") of the islands. A full agenda of daytime, holiday-making activities are available at the festivals host hotel, The Queen Kapiolani, for those who seek to enjoy all the island has to offer.

As such, E Komo Mai is set to be a beautiful bespoke and boutique festival in one of the world's most iconic paradise locations, with an unforgettable soundtrack and wealth of local cultural treasures to explore.

Tickets: https://cutt.ly/he0set7





