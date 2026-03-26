Adaptation of BLU’S HANGING Will Come to Kumu Kahua Theatre

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Family loss and resilience will take center stage as Kumu Kahua Theatre presents the world premiere of Blu's Hanging, adapted for the stage by R. Zamora Linmark from the acclaimed novel by Lois-Ann Yamanaka. Directed by Jason Kanda, the production runs March 26-April 26th, 2026, complemented by a series of special events and ticket offers to help make the power and beauty of theatre accessible to everyone.

A landmark work of contemporary Hawai'i literature, Blu's Hanging centers on a Hansen's Disease survivor who struggles to hold his family together after the death of his wife. As he mourns and begins to lose grip on reality, his three children navigate a world marked by financial hardships and lurking dangers. When eldest daughter Ivah is offered the chance to attend a private boarding school through the encouragement of a compassionate teacher, she must decide whether leaving or staying will best serve her family.

Lois-Ann Yamanaka stands as one of Hawai'i's most significant and discussed literary voices. Her works, frequently taught in classrooms and celebrated in theatres, are known for their unshakeable portrayals of local life and complex moral landscapes. Through this highly anticipated adaptation, Linmark and Kanda will bring Blu's Hanging to live theatre audiences with emotional immediacy. Lifting unforgettable characters from page to stage, the incredible local cast will include Alvin Chan, Chelsea Cox, Michael “Donut” Donato, Elexis Draine, Kristen Labiano, Juvy Lucina, Ryan “Oki” Naka, Meghan Ormita, and Darryl Soriano.

Theatre-goers can receive 20% off tickets throughout the run of Blu's Hanging by referencing “MOLOKAI” at the box office or entering it online at checkout (discount code must be entered without the okina for automated processing). In a nod to Kumu Kahua's female-forward season, audiences can further take advantage of a buy one, get one free ticket offer exclusively for the April 10 show by referencing “LADIES” to redeem the one-night BOGO offer.

Audiences are also invited to mark their calendars for:

March 26 (Opening Night) – Lois-Ann Yamanaka will sign copies of the Blu's Hanging following the show. Books are available for sale onsite or guests may bring a copy.

March 28 – Immediately following the 7 p.m. show, stay for a Talk Story with the talented cast and crew, joined by Lois-Ann.

March 30 at 6 p.m. – Kumu Kahua Theatre's Book Club will explore Blu's Hanging with author Lois-Ann Yamanaka in attendance. Participants are invited to meet at the theatre to engage in dynamic discussions of the novel that inspired the production. Limited copies of the book may be purchased at Kumu Kahua's box office and at local bookstores including da Shop, or borrowed from Hawai'i State Public Libraries.

April 10 at 5:30 p.m. – Open to the public and all theatre lovers, a “Ladies Night” pre-show gathering will be held at neighboring Black Shamrock Tavern. Community members are invited to connect over drink specials and spirited conversation before taking in that evening's performance (featuring the “LADIES” BOGO ticket offer).