AMERICAN IDOL'S Iam Tongi Returns to Hawai'i Next Week

Performances are on Tuesday, December 12 2023 at  8:00 PM and Wednesday, December 13 2023 at 8:00 PM.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; BENT Leads Best Play! Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; BENT Leads Best Play!
BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards December 5th Standings; ANYTHING GOES Leads Best Musical! Photo 3 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards December 5th Standings; ANYTHING GOES Leads Best Musical!
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The December 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLA Photo 4 Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The December 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAY WRITE

AMERICAN IDOL'S Iam Tongi Returns to Hawai'i Next Week

Singer/songwriter Iam Tongi,  winner of American Idol’s 21st season and beloved Hawaiʻi native, returns to Hawai'i at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

Performances are on Tuesday, December 12 2023 at  8:00 PM and Wednesday, December 13 2023 at 8:00 PM.

Iam made history as the first Pacific Islander to win American Idol and became the show's most viral contestant when he astounded judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with his heartfelt performances. This December, Rick Bartalini Presents  invites the people of Hawai’i to come together and offer a warm welcome to Iam when he returns to Hawaiʻi with very special homecoming performances. 
 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards December 5th Standings; ANYTHING GOES Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards December 5th Standings; ANYTHING GOES Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The December 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLA Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The December 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAY WRITE

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the December 2023 prompt for Go Try PlayWrite.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; BENT Leads Best Play! Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; BENT Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal Winner of the October 2023 Go Try PlayWri Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal Winner of the October 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press announce the winner of the October 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. Find out who took home the top prize in this exciting competition.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
Optimizing for Voice Search: A Must for SEO in 2023 in Hawaii Optimizing for Voice Search: A Must for SEO in 2023
Optimizing for Voice Search (9/09-9/09)
Reluctant Elf in Hawaii Reluctant Elf
ProArts Playhouse (12/01-12/10)
BFA/MFA Dance Concert in Hawaii BFA/MFA Dance Concert
UHM Kennedy Theatre (3/06-3/10)
Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Nutcracker Sweets in Hawaii Nutcracker Sweets
Maui OnStage (12/14-12/17)
The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves in Hawaii The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/19-4/28)
My Fair Lady in Hawaii My Fair Lady
Diamond Head Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Eva Hamok (Haunting Eva) in Hawaii Eva Hamok (Haunting Eva)
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/20-4/27)
House of Magic - Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show in Hawaii House of Magic - Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (1/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
For Neverland's Sake -- an Original Peter Pan Story in Hawaii For Neverland's Sake -- an Original Peter Pan Story
ProArts Playhouse (12/21-12/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You