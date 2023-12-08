AMERICAN IDOL'S Iam Tongi Returns to Hawai'i Next Week

Singer/songwriter Iam Tongi, winner of American Idol’s 21st season and beloved Hawaiʻi native, returns to Hawai'i at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

Performances are on Tuesday, December 12 2023 at 8:00 PM and Wednesday, December 13 2023 at 8:00 PM.

Iam made history as the first Pacific Islander to win American Idol and became the show's most viral contestant when he astounded judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with his heartfelt performances. This December, Rick Bartalini Presents invites the people of Hawai’i to come together and offer a warm welcome to Iam when he returns to Hawaiʻi with very special homecoming performances.

