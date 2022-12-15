AMERICA Returns to Hawaii in 2023

Maui Arts & Cultural Center announces the return of the iconic band America to the Castle Theater stage, on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 pm. The MACC is also presenting America in Honolulu performing at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Special Guest at each concert is Henry Kapono. On Maui, tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am Thursday, December 15 to MACC members and on Saturday, December 17 to the general public. On O'ahu, tickets for the Blaisdell Concert Hall concert go on sale Saturday, December 17 at 10:00 am.

The Grammy-winning rock group, America, has been led for more than four decades by original founders, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell. The power and poignancy of their musical imagery catapulted the group to the top of the charts in the 70s. Of America's albums, six have been certified gold and/or platinum, and their top tunes, which include I Need You, Ventura Highway, Don't Cross the River, Tin Man, Lonely People, and Sister Golden Hair, were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio.

Beyond their impressive catalog of hits, listeners discover more to America's music than surface perceptions. The combination of Beckley's melodic pop rock and Bunnell's use of folk-jazz elements, Latin-leaning rhythms, and impressionistic lyric imagery contributed to material that encompassed an ambitious artistic swath. From effects-laden rockers to soul-bearing ballads, America incorporates a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles - as wide open as the great American plains.

Tickets: Prices for either concert venue are $39, $49, $69, and a limited number of $129 premium seats, plus applicable fees.