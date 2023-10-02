VICKY & ERMIS PLAY JAZZ at O Linós Ineia in November

Τhe duo, Vicky Anastasiou on vocals and Ermis Michail on guitar, perform their original arrangements of their favourite songs from various corners of the world using the elements of improvisation featuring the voice and the guitar. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Ermis Michail (guitar) is one of Cyprus' most active musicians. In 2008 he was accepted at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Jazz Department). He performed at the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2010 as a member of the Rotterdam Big Band. In 2011 he finished his Bachelor degree in Music (Jazz Guitar) with honors. In 2012 Ermis Michail won the 1st prize at “The Nicolas Economou Foundation (NEF) Scholarship Competition”. In 2014 he finished his Master's degree in Jazz Guitar at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Codarts). Since then he has collaborated with many established musicians such as Gilad Atzmon, Tony Lakatos, Ed Verhoeff and Damian Erskine. During that time he has arranged, composed and performed in various albums with local and International Artists. He has performed in all major festivals in Cyprus and performed his original projects in festivals and selected venues around Europe. In 2016 he released his debut album with his original compositions entitled "Minor Change”. He has also composed music for various theatre and dance performances, which were performed in established festivals. Since 2013, he is the jazz guitar professor at the University of Nicosia, and is currently performing with his projects at selected venues and festivals all over Cyprus and abroad.

Vasiliki Anastasiou (vocals) creator of The Amalgamation Project, vocalist, composer, based in Nicosia, is a Greek-Cypriot vocalist who graduated recently from London College of Music from where she received the title Master in Music Performance (vocals) with distinction. She created The Amalgamation Project to sing stories from around our ‘neighborhood', to try and glue together traditional sounds from the Balkan peninsula and the Mediterranean breeze with jazz harmony. The Amalgamation Project has performed at the radio show A world in London (SOAS radio),at the Global mixtape (Croydon radio), and various venues in London (Green Note, St. Ethelburgas, Art cage, SOAS University). Vasiliki's solo performances include Hong Kong (for the premiere of the film Axis of Light), Qatara Art centre in Doha for an Educational concert, 6th and 7th International River Film Festival in Padova/Italy. In United Kingdom at the Europe House, Shepherds Bush Empire, 2012 May Ball, Peterhouse Theatre in Cambridge, Hollywell music room in Oxford, at the British Museum. The 30th ISME World Conference on Music Education that took place at Megaro Mousikis (Thessaloniki, Greece). The Loop Festival 2014 (Cyprus), Fengaros 2014, Windcraft festival 2014, Rialto Ethnic Festival 2014, Rialto Jazz and world music Showcase. She is also leading a five-day workshop for voice for the second consecutive year Fengaros Music Village 2014 and 2015.

o Linós is open, with appointment from 11am Saturday to Monday, last tables at 8pm, a vegan village kitchen for all food lovers. Founded in October, 2021 and situated in the heart of Ineia, celebrating the produce of Cyprus. Check out our rotating choices of dishes served in the format of meze. Reservations essential (24 hours) Tel: 96207351.

To Archontiko Tis Elenis, Ineia – For fish and meat-eaters, try the fresh, homemade traditional meals, including great potato chips and sheftalia. Family owned and run. See Google maps for reviews! Reservations essential. Tel: 99876807.

Accommodation is available in Ineia and nearby Droushia. Droushia Heights Hotel is a boutique landscape hotel with a small spa and gym. Tel: 26332200. Palates Droushia Village Hotel is a family run hotel with a choice of mountain and sea views with a quiet quality atmosphere in a natural setting. Tel: 99374165. Ktima 1937 Kannides is a traditional house that has been tastefully renovated and converted into a complex of five cosy apartments in Droushia. Tel: 99143495. Sappho Manor House offers traditional Apartments for rent, located in the centre of Droushia. Tel: 95102732.

Ineia is located in the Paphos region between Paphos and Polis. This picturesque village sits on the mountainous area of Laona at an altitude of 625M and affords stunning views across the Akamas Peninsula. Just 30Km north of Paphos, Ineia can be reached by following either the B7 route and then the E711, or taking the E709 and then the F708. The village originally takes its name from the word ‘ino s' - which was the word used by the Ancient Greeks for ‘wine' - whilst its old-fashioned signs introduce it as ‘Oinia', with the spelling of the village gradually changed to its current form over time. Nestled among vineyards, Ineia is one of the wine-grape growers of the area, and is included along the Laona-Akamas wine route. The village is also famous for its traditional handicraft of basket weaving, which is still practised in the original way. The baskets and other woven items are exhibited in a museum, whilst the breath-taking beauty of the area in general makes it popular for walks and photography, and is an inspiration for many artists.

Music in the Mountains was founded in 2005 by Pam Groves, Mike Groves and Andrew Oliver. It was created in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol and Paphos regions, including Lofou, Trimiklini, Silikou and Ineia as well as occasional events in Limassol and Paphos.