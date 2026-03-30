The Greek National Opera Orchestra Opens Audition For Clarinet

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The Greek National Opera Orchestra announces an audition for a Clarinet Subprincipal post with bass clarinet obligation (4th Category, permanent) on 19th May 2026. Submission of applications will be accepted from 26/3/2026 until 24/4/2026 (time 14:00).

Terms and Conditions of Application

We accept applications from individuals with Greek citizenship or members of the European Union.

Candidates who wish to participate in the competition must submit the following supporting documents:

1. Application: Download the application form here.

2. CV: The CV should depict the artistic and personal abilities and skills of the candidate.

3. Photocopy of ID or Passport.

4. Candidates under the age of 21 who claim the status of a recognized talent (see appl. Form case No.4.), must submit evidence to justify this status. The verification of this will be conducted by the designated Audition Committee

Those wishing to take part in the competition can submit the supporting documents:

A. By electronic mail (email) to: auditions@nationalopera.gr with subject:

"Audition of Artistic Staff - Candidate’s name – Subprincipal/Clarinet” with all the required documents attached, send by 24/4/2026 and by 14:00.

B. By Postal mail via registered letter or courier. The post office receipt of the deposit should follow the submission dates of application (closing date: 24/4/2026 at 14:00).

Address: Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 5A floor, Andrea Syggrou Ave. 364, Kallithea 17674, Athens, Greece.

C. In person from Monday to Friday during working hours from 09:00-14:00 at the Orchestra's office (closing date: 24/4/2026) located at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center building, 5A floor, Andrea Syggrou Ave. 364, Kallithea 17674, Athens, Greece.

Applications submitted electronically will be accepted exclusively at the email address auditions@nationalopera.gr.

In case you don’t receive a confirmation of your application within two (2) working days from the date of submission, you are kindly requested to contact us by telephone at (+30) 213 088 5791.

Piano accompaniment is mandatory. The National Opera of Greece doesn’t provide a pianist for accompaniment, but candidates are welcome to contact the Orchestra Office to discuss possible options

Audition Venue:

Rehearsal room of GNO Orchestra on the GNO building, located at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 5A floor, Andrea Syggrou Ave. 364, Kallithea 17674, Athens, Greece.

The order of the candidates’ appearance will be determined by draw which will take place on Tuesday 19/5/2026 at 9:00 in the rehearsal room of GNO Orchestra (see Audition Venue).

The presence of the candidates at the draw is mandatory.

It is noted that the absence of a candidate from the draw means his/her automatic exclusion from the competition.

Repertoire requirements:

1. W. A. Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A major, KV.622

2. A musical work of candidate’s choice (must be stated in the application form).

On the day of the audition, candidates are required to submit to the committee two (2) copies of the musical work of their choice.

3. Orchestral excerpts (download here)

4. Prima Vista