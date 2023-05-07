Technopolis 20 to Present Island Seeds in Concert This Month

The concert will be held on May 20.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

The Greek National Opera Presents Olivier Py's New Production Of MADAMA BUTTERFLY, June 1- Photo 1 The Greek National Opera Presents Olivier Py's New Production Of MADAMA BUTTERFLY, June 1- 10
Music in the Mountains to Present Mr Wilson Trimiklini in June Photo 2 Music in the Mountains to Present Mr Wilson Trimiklini in June
Technopolis 20 to Present Concert from C. Yerolatsitis & Bizios This Month Photo 3 Technopolis 20 to Present Concert from C. Yerolatsitis & Bizios This Month
Technopolis 20 to Present BACK2BACH With Anita Tomasevich and Olivera Rialas Photo 4 Technopolis 20 to Present BACK2BACH With Anita Tomasevich and Olivera Rialas

Technopolis 20 to Present BACK2BACH With Anita Tomasevich and Olivera Rialas

Technopolis 20 will welcome audiences back to its beautiful garden with a special opening event, on Saturday, 20th of May 2023, at 8pm, with the "Island Seeds" band.

Through their dreamy soul-infused melodies, pulsating psychedelic grooves and esoteric lyrics, the Island Seeds offer a unique musical blend of the island's 'Mediterranean soul', which is quintessentially Cypriot and yet effortlessly at home beyond its borders. Formed over coffee within Nicosia's buffer zone in the spring of 2022, the Island Seeds is a collective of seven artists from the island's two largest communities, united by a sense of musical self-discovery and experimentation. During their tour across the island, the Seeds will be presenting songs from their recently recorded debut EP - which also features collaborations with other Cypriot artists across the divide- in addition to material from the members' solo projects, making up a set filled with delicious textures, introspective slow-jams and buoyant acerbic impressions of Cypriot reality.

The band consists of Alexis Sunder - guitar, vocals, Ezgi Akgürgen - vocals, Cemre Arca - flute, keys and vocals, Alexandra Astreou Karydes - electric guitar, Alexandros Komodromos - electric guitar, Arman Tatlicioglu - electric bass and Ulaş Öğüç on drums.

The Island Seeds is powered by the Home for Cooperation under its United by Sound program, under the mentorship and support of the Program Coordinator Lefteris Moumtzis. This program benefits from a grant under the Active Citizens Fund through the EEA and Norway Grants 2020-2024, financed by Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

We are looking forward in seeing you back in our beautiful garden!

Entrance: €12

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.




RELATED STORIES - Greece

Music in the Mountains Presents SPANISH POETRY & MUSIC Next Month Photo
Music in the Mountains Presents SPANISH POETRY & MUSIC Next Month

Mariza Anastasiades (soprano) and Socrates Leptos (guitar) will perform a unique blend of both original and arranged works from France, Italy, Brazil, and Argentina, many inspired by the rich musical folklore of their respective countries. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Music in the Mountains to Present Macumba at Trimiklini in May Photo
Music in the Mountains to Present Macumba at Trimiklini in May

Macumba was born in Cyprus. This excellent band moves towards Latin Jazz and World Music directions and paths. The collaboration between Elias Ioannou (trumpet), Giorgos Morfitis (keyboard), Rodrigo Caceres (bass) and Rodos Panayiotou (drums) brings a new air to the music scene of the island.

Music in the Mountains to Present SPANISH POETRY & MUSIC in May Photo
Music in the Mountains to Present SPANISH POETRY & MUSIC in May

Mariza Anastasiades (soprano) and Socrates Leptos (guitar) will perform a unique blend of both original and arranged works from France, Italy, Brazil, and Argentina, many inspired by the rich musical folklore of their respective countries.

Music in the Mountains to Present SEA GYPSIES in April Photo
Music in the Mountains to Present SEA GYPSIES in April

Sea Gypsies are a three-piece blues fusion band with a repertoire of around sixty numbers which they perform in their own arrangements. The band consists of: Tammy Joe Stewart (guitar, vocals) Jim Williams (bass, vocals) and Dave Samwell (drums, cajon). They don’t just do blues covers but rearrange numbers completely.


More Hot Stories For You

Technopolis 20 to Present Island Seeds in Concert This MonthTechnopolis 20 to Present Island Seeds in Concert This Month
Technopolis 20 to Present Pekka Pylkkanen Quartet This WeekTechnopolis 20 to Present Pekka Pylkkanen Quartet This Week
Music in the Mountains Presents SPANISH POETRY & MUSIC Next MonthMusic in the Mountains Presents SPANISH POETRY & MUSIC Next Month
Music in the Mountains to Present Macumba at Trimiklini in MayMusic in the Mountains to Present Macumba at Trimiklini in May

Videos

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Greece SHOWS

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU