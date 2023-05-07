Technopolis 20 to Present Island Seeds in Concert This Month

Technopolis 20 will welcome audiences back to its beautiful garden with a special opening event, on Saturday, 20th of May 2023, at 8pm, with the "Island Seeds" band.

Through their dreamy soul-infused melodies, pulsating psychedelic grooves and esoteric lyrics, the Island Seeds offer a unique musical blend of the island's 'Mediterranean soul', which is quintessentially Cypriot and yet effortlessly at home beyond its borders. Formed over coffee within Nicosia's buffer zone in the spring of 2022, the Island Seeds is a collective of seven artists from the island's two largest communities, united by a sense of musical self-discovery and experimentation. During their tour across the island, the Seeds will be presenting songs from their recently recorded debut EP - which also features collaborations with other Cypriot artists across the divide- in addition to material from the members' solo projects, making up a set filled with delicious textures, introspective slow-jams and buoyant acerbic impressions of Cypriot reality.

The band consists of Alexis Sunder - guitar, vocals, Ezgi Akgürgen - vocals, Cemre Arca - flute, keys and vocals, Alexandra Astreou Karydes - electric guitar, Alexandros Komodromos - electric guitar, Arman Tatlicioglu - electric bass and Ulaş Öğüç on drums.

The Island Seeds is powered by the Home for Cooperation under its United by Sound program, under the mentorship and support of the Program Coordinator Lefteris Moumtzis. This program benefits from a grant under the Active Citizens Fund through the EEA and Norway Grants 2020-2024, financed by Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

We are looking forward in seeing you back in our beautiful garden!

Entrance: €12

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.