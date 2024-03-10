Sung Mellow to Play Technopolis 20

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sung Mellow is a jazz trio focusing mainly on jazz ballads, as well as blues and folk, basing their performance on simplicity and mellowness. They will play one performance at Technopolis 20 in Paphos, on Thursday, 14th of March 2024, at 8:00pm and enjoy a live set that will include classic jazz vocal numbers as well as re-workings of folk and blues songs, done their own unique way. They incorporate a great deal of improvisation giving new forms to the songs on the spot. The band consists of Lefteris Moumtzis (vocals), Ermis Michail (guitar) and Andreas Panteli (piano).

Entrance: 15 Euros

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.

Lefteris Moumtzis is a musician, songwriter and producer. With a career spanning more than twenty years, Moumtzis has released acclaimed solo and band recordings both as a composer/performer and as a producer. In 2016 he released his first solo album under his real name, 'Now Happiness' and in February 2019 his first album as Freedom Candlemaker, Beaming Light, marking a new era for his career. The album was met with multiple positive reviews from internationally renowned press outlets. The singles ‘Gold' and ‘I am love' followed in 2020 and 2021 respectively, as well as new single ‘The Win'. He has composed music for various theatre and dance productions and is the artistic director of Fengaros Festival, Fengaros Music Village and the record label Louvana Records.

Ermis Michail is one of the most active musicians in Cyprus. In 2008 Emis Michail was accepted at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Jazz Department). He performed at the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2010 as a member of the Rotterdam Big Band. In 2011 he obtained his Bachelor's degree in music (Jazz Guitar) with honours. In 2012, Michail won the 1st prize at “The Nicolas Economou Foundation (NEF) Scholarship Competition”. In 2014 he obtained his Master's degree in Jazz Guitar at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Codarts). Michail has collaborated with numerous established musicians such as Gilad Atzmon, Tony Lakatos, Ed Verhoeff and Damian Erskine. He has arranged, composed and performed in various albums with local and International Artists. He has performed in all major festivals in Cyprus as well as performed his original projects in festivals and selected venues around Europe. In 2016 he released his debut album featuring his original compositions entitled "Minor Change”. He has also composed music for various theatre and dance performances, which were performed in established festivals.

Andreas Panteli is lecturer at the University of Nicosia, is one of the active musicians in the Cypriot jazz scene. As a pianist his focus is on improvisation, and his sound shaped by his influences of classical and jazz music. He studied Jazz Piano Performance at the Rotterdam Conservatory (B.A) and at the Royal Conservatory of Den Haag (M.A). In the last few years he has been performing and presenting his work in festivals and jazz venues around the island and abroad. He writes music for his personal projects, as well as for theatre and dance plays. (Thoc: “Words and Music”, Thoc: “An enemy of the People”, 13th Summer Dance Festival: “Skytali”). At present he is involved with the music groups: “Four on the Floor”, “Fuzz Bus”, “Sung Mellow”, “Cahit Kutrafali Group” and with the “Εrmis Michail Quintet”, with which he recorded for the personal albums of guitarist Ermis Michail's “Minor Change”, and bassist Cahit Kutrafali “Transitions” and “As it is”, so far presented in Cyprus and Germany