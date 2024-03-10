Singer and Pianist Kyriaki Steliou to Play Technopolis 20

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Kyriaki Steliou (solo piano & voice), on a night dedicated to well-known soundtracks from movies of the 20th century, on Thursday, 21st of March, at 8pm. Enjoy songs such as “The Shadow of your Smile” ( 1965, The Sandpiper), “The lady is a Tramp” ( 1939, Babes in Arms), “Over the Rainbow” (1939, Wizard of Oz), “Manhã de Carnaval” (1959, Black Orpheus), and some songs by the great Edith Piaf “La Vie en Rose””Non Je ne regrette rien” and other. The second part of the programme, will be a tribute to Greece's unique composer of the 20th century, Manos Hadjidakis, with a selection of soundtracks from various popular movies such as “Ta Pedia tou Pirea" (1960, Never on Sunday) , “T' Asteri tou Voria” (1962-63, America America), “To feggari einai Kokkino” ( 1955, Stella) , “Hartino to Feggaraki” (1948, Leoforio o Pothos) and other songs.

Entrance: 12 Euros

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.

Kyriaki Steliou is from Larnaca, Cyprus. She moved in Nicosia and teaches professionally, piano, music theory, voice and vocal ensembles. She has graduated from Ethikon Odeion Kyprou in 1989, and later from the European University Cyprus with a Bmus with honors and the Nicosia University with a Master's degree Mmus Cum Laude in Jazz Voice performance. She loves free improvisation and experimental compositions, so she has developed since 2014 a personal research project titled: “Playing with colors and sound”. She presented part of her research to the Eas-2014 European Music Schools Conference that took place in Nicosia University that year, and continues her research with her students. She has also participated in 2012 to the exhibition Transform Pandora's Box with a video art as the composer of the music “Asphyxia” in Thessalonica with the painter Meropi Pavlou. Recently she presented after an invitation from the Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts in Nicosia, an experimental sound installation titled “Archetypo: Be Love”, and in the Embassy of Cyprus in Athens, another new work, “ White Crystals” a collaboration of music and speech with the writer Margarita Ioannou. Both works left the audience excellent impressions and comments. She has been a member of various choirs in the island for many years, and participated in music conferences in Cyprus and abroad. Currently she is teaching at Pangyprion Odeion in Nicosia of Chloe Mavronicola. She is an active member of the jazz scene in Cyprus.