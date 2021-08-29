Pre-Sale Starts for the Anniversary Production KAPODISTRIAS: Monodrama of a Secret Life

The Alternative Stage of the National Opera starts the new artistic season at the SNFCC with an ambitious anniversary production, the new, original musical-theatrical work of Kapodistrias: One drama of a secret life of Kalliopi Tsoupaki. The performance, under the musical direction of Nikos Vassilios and directed by Themelis Glynatsis, will be presented on October 1, 2 and 3, 2021.

The production is implemented with the support of the donation of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (ISN) [ www.SNF.org ] for its creation anniversary program of the National Opera for the 200 years since the Greek Revolution of 1821.

The unfulfilled love of the first governor of the new Greek state Ioannis Kapodistrias and Roxandra Stourtza, lady in honor of the wife of Tsar Alexander I, is the subject of the new monodrama of Kalliopi Tsoupaki, an important Greek composer with the recent Dutch synthetic distinction Componist des Vaderlands.



In one of the most romantic pages of the National Uprising, the fervent politician and diplomat Kapodistrias and the noble and educated Sturza, a descendant of a wealthy Moldavian family, met in the Russian imperial court in 1809 and shared a long-standing bond. in combination with Kapodistrias' self-sacrificing commitment to the Greek cause, they did not allow their love to manifest. Their relationship seems to have flourished with a focus on music: in addition to their joint political action around the Philomuso - as well as philhellenic - Society in Vienna, Stourtza is said to have played the piano with Kapodistrias during their private moments...



Based on their extensive correspondence as well as on the memoirs of Roxandra Stourtza, the composer narrates their moving story in non-narrative terms and sensitively "directs" a person-centered immersion in the common interior of two people who lived their lives separately. afterwards, thanks to the empathic power of a music full of sensuality and repressed passion.

