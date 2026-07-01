Percussion Festival of the GNO Alternative Stage Will Return This Month

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Following two successful editions, the Percussion Festival of the GNO Alternative Stage will return for a third run, offering a three-day experience dedicated to the art of percussion and to the dialogue among diverse musical traditions. Scheduled for 1, 2, and 3 July 2026, the Percussion Festival, curated by percussion soloist Marinos Tranoudakis, invites audiences to a fascinating experience of sound and vibrant rhythms that will shake up the GNO Alternative Stage at the SNFCC.

The 3rd Percussion Festival features renowned international soloists, distinguished Greek musicians, and emerging artists, offering audiences a diverse programme of concerts, workshops, masterclasses, and educational events. The Festival spans a wide range of the contemporary percussion scene, underscoring its role as one of the most important meeting points in Greece and Europe.

Workshop: From Good to Great: The Five Components of Musicality in Drums

Designed and conducted by: Benny Greb

GNO Alternative Stage – SNFCC • Starts at: 12.00

What distinguishes a good drummer from a truly great one? In this interactive masterclass, Benny Greb reveals the key elements that make the difference and how to develop them in real-world musical contexts. Through live presentations and practical ideas, the audience will attend a targeted, entertaining, and inspired workshop, filled with concepts and tools that can be practically applied immediately

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