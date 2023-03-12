Music in the Mountains to Present AVANT TOUT DUO in April

Vanessa Megalemou sings with Vasilis Vourvopoulos at the piano, transporting you musically with retro melodies in French, English and Greek, with elements of jazz, swing and a nostalgic and intense Parisian style. You will listen to word-wide known songs from singers like Edith Piaf, Barbara, Dalida, Etta James and Rita Hayworth but also small surprises with songs that were forgotten touched by Vanessa's theatrical style and Vasilis amazing technique. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Vanessa Megalemou (voice) was involved in music from a young age. She finished her musical studies at the National Conservatory of Cyprus and the Astrinidio Conservatory at the age of sixteen and pursued higher studies in Paris. She studied opera watching international prima donna Caroline Dumas and via private lessons with the mezzo-soprano Hanna Schaer. Having attended ballet and modern dance classes from an early age, she decided to continue her studies at the World Music School where she graduated with a degree in singing and theatre. Her appearances in France and Cyprus have included the Mediterranean Festival of Cyprus. In Paris, Vanessa has appeared in various operetta and Disney performances at the Theatre Bo Saint Martin. She sang in a Flash Mob for Demoiselles de Rochefort and created Duo Diva, performing in various piano-bars. She has also worked in The Lord de Paris as an actor. In Cyprus, she worked at the Pindario Conservatory and the dance school of Vania Vronti as a vocal coach for musical theatre. She also created the band Avant Tout, where she is the director and singer.

Vasilis Vourvopoulos (piano) Is a piano and music theory teacher. He has a piano degree but also degrees in advanced music theory and music harmony. He graduated from Middlesex University with a Bachelor of Arts in Music (First Class Honours) in performance.

o Linós Ineia is open from 9am Saturday to Monday (reservations only), offering Vegan for all food lovers. There's no use in denying it - we care about you and what you eat. That's why we're not just serving food that tastes good; we're serving food that's good for you, inside and out. Founded in October, 2021 and situated in the heart of Ineia, we're here to be your one-true-source of healthy and delicious foods. Check out our rotating choices of authentic Cypriot dishes served in the format of meze with the absolute best in fruits and veggies. Reservations essential. Tel: 96207351.

To Archontiko Tis Elenis, Ineia - For fish and meat-eaters, try the fresh, homemade traditional meals, including great potato chips and sheftalia. Family owned and run. See Google maps for reviews! Reservations essential. Tel: 99876807.

Accommodation is available in Ineia and nearby Droushia. Droushia Heights Hotel is a boutique landscape hotel with a small spa and gym. Tel: 26332200. www.droushiaheights.com. Palates Droushia Village Hotel is a family run hotel with a choice of mountain and sea views with a quiet quality atmosphere in a natural setting. Tel: 99374165. Ktima 1937 Kannides is a traditional house that has been tastefully renovated and converted into a complex of five cosy apartments in Droushia. Tel: 99143495. www.kannides.com. Sappho Manor House offers traditional Apartments for rent, located in the centre of Droushia. Tel: 95102732. Ineia is located in the Paphos region between Paphos and Polis. This picturesque village sits on the mountainous area of Laona at an altitude of 625M and affords stunning views across the Akamas Peninsula. Just 30Km north of Paphos, Ineia can be reached by following either the B7 route and then the E711, or taking the E709 and then the F708. The village originally takes its name from the word 'ino s' - which was the word used by the Ancient Greeks for 'wine' - whilst its old-fashioned signs introduce it as 'Oinia', with the spelling of the village gradually changed to its current form over time. Nestled among vineyards, Ineia is one of the wine-grape growers of the area, and is included along the Laona-Akamas wine route. The village is also famous for its traditional handicraft of basket weaving, which is still practised in the original way. The baskets and other woven items are exhibited in a museum, whilst the breath-taking beauty of the area in general makes it popular for walks and photography, and is an inspiration for many artists.

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos. We now also venture into the hills of Paphos district, to lovely Ineia.

