LEGENDS OF SWING by MOONRIVER DUO will play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou on Thursday 27 October 8pm. Tickets: €15. Doors open at 7pm.

Enjoy swinging hits from Michael Antoniou (voice) and Renad Nourmanchine (piano) as they perform swing, jazz and more. They recreate classic songs from the Great American Songbook made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Matt Munro, Bobby Darren, Al Martino and many more. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Michael Antoniou (voice) has performed in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and also Saudi Arabia, for the Crown Prince. In Dubai he appeared at top venues including Palm Jumeirah, Waldorf Astoria, Dukes Hotel, Ritz Carlton, Zabeel Saray, Musichall, Grosvenor House and Gary Rhodes signature restaurant: Rhodes W1. Michael also reached the semi-final of the Greece Has Talent TV show this year, with a Golden buzzer.

Renad Nourmanchine (piano) studied classical and jazz piano and worked as a keyboard player for rock groups, jazz ensembles and as a classical soloist before settling in Cyprus. He plays regularly in Paphos as part of a jazz quartet and as soloist.

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou was established in Lofou in 2015 and offers a large selection of Cypriot wines, spirits, fresh juices, beers, coffees and a small snack menu including pizza, platters and salad etc. It is open from 1pm daily, except Tuesdays, and is a wonderfully atmospheric venue for live music. Tel: 99584871.

Lofou Tavern offers well-known authentic Cypriot delicacies, as well as the a la carte menu, and combine it with wonderful Cypriot wine. It is open all day: 12noon - 9pm with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino Studios is a group of seven separate studios, each with its own unique character providing accommodation for 2 - 5 people. The studios all have kitchen, heating and internet. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino is a village complex comprising of a separate tavern, wine bar and accommodation, each within walking distance, that combines Cypriot hospitality and traditional architecture and cuisine. Mr. Costas was the first resident of the village to set up a business in Lofou, since the village was abandoned in the old days, with the opening of the tavern in 1992. With his passion and hard work, as well as with the help of his large family, he managed in a few years to make the tavern famous both locally and internationally. If you are looking for a landscape with a rich architectural character and history, then Lofou is the perfect destination. Visit www.agrovino-lofou.com for details.

Lofou village is located to the north-west of Limassol, just 26Km from the city. It is on an average altitude of 780M and surrounded by the neighbouring communities of Pera Pedi to the north (around 6.5Km) and Agios Therapon to the southwest (about 4.5Km). Starting from the Troodos round-about and moving north, after passing the community of Alassa, head northwest, following the signs to Lofou and Agios Therapon. The route from Limassol takes about half an hour by car.

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos.

Box Office: Tel: 99584871 or buy online: www.dailydealscy.com/event/moonriver