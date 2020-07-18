Greek National Opera's ALL OF GREECE, ONE CULTURE Kicks Off July 18

This summer the Greek National Opera presents a series of events at archaeological sites all over Greece. In response to the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Sports to make use of the archaeological sites across the country during this difficult summer, the Greek National Opera participates in the new institution All of Greece, One culture with a series of events highlighting its multifaceted artistic mark, curated by Artistic Director Giorgos Koumendakis.

From 18 July to 15 September, 20 different music, opera, operetta and dance programmes and tributes will visit 70 archaeological sites, in a total of 111 performances. Under the unprecedented conditions we are all facing, the events will mark the return to the relationship between the artists and the audience, and will be held in compliance with the instructions and guidelines of the competent authorities.

The full programme is as follows

18 July

Roman Agora Anita Rachvelishvili in Recital



19 July

Archaeological site of Brauron GNO Children's Chorus & Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble

National Archaeological Museum Dance solos





21 July

Monemvasia Castle Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Byzantine and Christian Museum, Athens Dance solos



22 July

Old Fortress of Corfu Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)

Church of Agios Georgios at Omorfokklisia, Galatsi Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Archeological site of Plato's Academy GNO Chorus Concert



23 July

Old Fortress of Corfu Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)

Church of Agios Georgios at Omorfokklisia, Galatsi Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Museum of Palaiopolis-Mon Repos, Corfu Dance solos

Sanctuary of Poseidon, Cape Sounion Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble



24 July

Archaeological Museum of Ioannina Dance solos

Archaeological Museum of PiraeusSolo by Giorgos Kotsifakis



25 July

Castle of Ioannina Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)

Archaeological Museum of Piraeus Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Byzantine Theatre of Argos Marina Satti's chórεs

Archaeological Museum of Laurion GNO Chorus Concert & Dance solos

Archaeological site of Tiryns Dance solos

Agora of the Competaliasts, Delos Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble



26 July

Archaeological Museum of Piraeus Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Castle of Ioannina Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)

Archaeological Museum of Mykonos Dance solos

Archaeological Museum of Kalamata Dance solos



27 July

Τzanetakis tower square, Gythio Marina Satti's chórεs





28 July

Archaeological site of Mystras, Lower Gate Square Marina Satti's chórεs



29 July

Thiseio Anniversary concept for the 95th birthday of Mikis Theodorakis

Monastery of Daphni Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Heptapyrgion Thessaloniki Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)

The Ecclesiasterion (Odeon) of Ancient Messene Marina Satti's chórεs



30 July

Heptapyrgion Thessaloniki Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)

Roman Agora Diary of an unseen confinement

Palace of Nestor, Methoni Marina Satti's chores





31 July

Roman Agora Diary of an unseen confinement

1 August

Theatre of the Kavala Fortress Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)

Euripides Theatre of Salamis Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Archaeological Museum of Salamis Solo by Giorgos Kotsifakis



2 August

Ancient Theater of Messene Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Theatre of the Kavala Fortress Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)

Euripides Theatre of Salamis Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

3 August

Ancient Theatre of Messeni GNO Soloists Gala



4 August

Ancient gymnasioum of Olympia Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Archeological Museum of Olympia Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble



5 August

Ancient Theatre of Maroneia Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)

Ancient gymnasioum of Olympia GNO Soloists Gala



6 August

Ancient Theatre of Maroneia Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)

Ancient stadium of Olympia Marina Satti & chórεs



7 August

Archeological Museum of Thebes Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Kalamata Castle Amphitheatre Marina Satti's chórεs



8 August

Archeological Museum of Thebes Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Archeological site of Ancient Zone Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)



9 August

Kalamata Castle Amphitheatre Dimitri Platanias in Recital

Archeological site of Zone Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)



12 August

Archeological site of Delphi Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Archeological Museum of Delphi Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble



13 August

Archeological site of Delphi GNO Soloists Gala



18 August

Fortress of Antirrio Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis



19 August

Fortress of Antirrio Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Archaeological site of Aphaia, Aegina GNO Soloists Gala

Archeological site of Malia Marina Satti's chórεs



20 August

Archaeological site of Aphaia, Aegina GNO Soloists Gala

Archaeological site of Gortyna Marina Satti's chórεs



21 August

Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth Dance solos

Castle of Mytilene Encardia music ensemble concert

Arkadi Monastery, Rethymno Marina Satti's chorεs



22 August

Archaeological Museum of Chalkida ''Arethousa'' Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth GNO Soloists Gala

Castle of Mytilene Encardia music ensemble concert

Archaeological Museum of Kolona, Aegina Dance solos



23 August

Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth GNO Soloists Gala

Archaeological Museum of Chalkis "Arethousa" Dance solos

24 August

Archaeological site of Emporio, Chios Encardia music ensemble concert



25 Αugust

Archaeological site of Aptera Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Archaeological site of Emporio, Chios Encardia music ensemble concert

Archeological site of Delphi Dance solos



26 August

Archaeological site of Aptera Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Archaeological site of the ancient city of Samos Encardia music ensemble concert

27 August

Archaeological site of the ancient city of Samos Encardia music ensemble concert



28 August

Fortezza of Rethymno Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis



29 Austust

Castle of Zakynthos GNO Soloists Gala

Archaeological Museum of Eleusis Dance solos



30 August

Castle of Zakynthos GNO Soloists Gala

Archaeological Museum of Syros Dance solos



31 August

Athanasakeion Museum of Volos Solo by Giorgos Kotsifakis

Archaeological Museum of Volos Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

1 September

Archaeological Museum of Volos Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Diachronic Museum of Larissa Solo by Giorgos Kotsifakis



2 September

Fortress of Palamidi, Nafplion Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Ancient Theatre of Larissa Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos



3 September

Fortress of Palamidi, Nafplion GNO Soloists Gala

Ancient Theatre of Larissa Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Archaeological Museum of Naflion Dance solos





5 September

Palace of the Grand Master, Rhodes Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Byzantine Castle of Trikala Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos



6 September

Palace of the Grand Master, Rhodes Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

Byzantine Castle of Trikala Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Archaeological museum of Thebes Dance solos

Atallou Arcade Dance solos

Archaeological Museum of Chalkida ''Arethousa''Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble

Twin Ottoman Bath of Trikala Solo by Giorgos Kotsifakis



7 September

Byzantine Castle of Fanari, Karditsa Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

Archaeological Museum of KarditsaSolo by Giorgos Kotsifakis



9 September

Byzantine Castle of Fanari, Karditsa Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos



12 September

Former Royal Estate of Tatoi The Apaches of Athens

Archaeological Museum of Patras Dance solos



13 September

Atallou Arcade Dance solos

Thermopylae's Innovative Centre of Historical Information Dance solos

Archaeological Museum of Piraeus Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble



15 September

National Archaeological Museum The Apaches of Athens

National Archaeological Museum Dance solos

19 September

Acropolis Museum Dance solos

20 September

Acropolis Museum Dance solos

