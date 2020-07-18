Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Greek National Opera's ALL OF GREECE, ONE CULTURE Kicks Off July 18

Article Pixel Jul. 18, 2020  
This summer the Greek National Opera presents a series of events at archaeological sites all over Greece. In response to the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Sports to make use of the archaeological sites across the country during this difficult summer, the Greek National Opera participates in the new institution All of Greece, One culture with a series of events highlighting its multifaceted artistic mark, curated by Artistic Director Giorgos Koumendakis.

From 18 July to 15 September, 20 different music, opera, operetta and dance programmes and tributes will visit 70 archaeological sites, in a total of 111 performances. Under the unprecedented conditions we are all facing, the events will mark the return to the relationship between the artists and the audience, and will be held in compliance with the instructions and guidelines of the competent authorities.

The full programme is as follows

18 July
Roman Agora Anita Rachvelishvili in Recital

19 July
Archaeological site of Brauron GNO Children's Chorus & Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble
National Archaeological Museum Dance solos


21 July
Monemvasia Castle Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Byzantine and Christian Museum, Athens Dance solos

22 July
Old Fortress of Corfu Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)
Church of Agios Georgios at Omorfokklisia, Galatsi Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Archeological site of Plato's Academy GNO Chorus Concert

23 July
Old Fortress of Corfu Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)
Church of Agios Georgios at Omorfokklisia, Galatsi Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Museum of Palaiopolis-Mon Repos, Corfu Dance solos
Sanctuary of Poseidon, Cape Sounion Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble

24 July
Archaeological Museum of Ioannina Dance solos
Archaeological Museum of PiraeusSolo by Giorgos Kotsifakis


25 July
Castle of Ioannina Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)
Archaeological Museum of Piraeus Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Byzantine Theatre of Argos Marina Satti's chórεs
Archaeological Museum of Laurion GNO Chorus Concert & Dance solos
Archaeological site of Tiryns Dance solos
Agora of the Competaliasts, Delos Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble

26 July
Archaeological Museum of Piraeus Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Castle of Ioannina Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)
Archaeological Museum of Mykonos Dance solos
Archaeological Museum of Kalamata Dance solos

27 July
Τzanetakis tower square, Gythio Marina Satti's chórεs


28 July
Archaeological site of Mystras, Lower Gate Square Marina Satti's chórεs

29 July
Thiseio Anniversary concept for the 95th birthday of Mikis Theodorakis
Monastery of Daphni Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Heptapyrgion Thessaloniki Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)
The Ecclesiasterion (Odeon) of Ancient Messene Marina Satti's chórεs

30 July
Heptapyrgion Thessaloniki Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)
Roman Agora Diary of an unseen confinement
Palace of Nestor, Methoni Marina Satti's chores



31 July
Roman Agora Diary of an unseen confinement

1 August
Theatre of the Kavala Fortress Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)
Euripides Theatre of Salamis Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Archaeological Museum of Salamis Solo by Giorgos Kotsifakis

2 August
Ancient Theater of Messene Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Theatre of the Kavala Fortress Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)
Euripides Theatre of Salamis Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

3 August
Ancient Theatre of Messeni GNO Soloists Gala


4 August
Ancient gymnasioum of Olympia Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Archeological Museum of Olympia Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble

5 August
Ancient Theatre of Maroneia Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)
Ancient gymnasioum of Olympia GNO Soloists Gala

6 August
Ancient Theatre of Maroneia Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)
Ancient stadium of Olympia Marina Satti & chórεs

7 August
Archeological Museum of Thebes Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Kalamata Castle Amphitheatre Marina Satti's chórεs

8 August
Archeological Museum of Thebes Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Archeological site of Ancient Zone Theophrastus Sakellaridis Halima (1926)

9 August
Kalamata Castle Amphitheatre Dimitri Platanias in Recital
Archeological site of Zone Theophrastus Sakellaridis I want to see the Pope! (1920)

12 August
Archeological site of Delphi Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Archeological Museum of Delphi Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble

13 August
Archeological site of Delphi GNO Soloists Gala

18 August
Fortress of Antirrio Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

19 August
Fortress of Antirrio Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Archaeological site of Aphaia, Aegina GNO Soloists Gala
Archeological site of Malia Marina Satti's chórεs

20 August
Archaeological site of Aphaia, Aegina GNO Soloists Gala
Archaeological site of Gortyna Marina Satti's chórεs

21 August
Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth Dance solos
Castle of Mytilene Encardia music ensemble concert
Arkadi Monastery, Rethymno Marina Satti's chorεs


22 August
Archaeological Museum of Chalkida ''Arethousa'' Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth GNO Soloists Gala
Castle of Mytilene Encardia music ensemble concert
Archaeological Museum of Kolona, Aegina Dance solos

23 August
Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth GNO Soloists Gala
Archaeological Museum of Chalkis "Arethousa" Dance solos

24 August
Archaeological site of Emporio, Chios Encardia music ensemble concert

25 Αugust
Archaeological site of Aptera Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Archaeological site of Emporio, Chios Encardia music ensemble concert
Archeological site of Delphi Dance solos

26 August
Archaeological site of Aptera Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Archaeological site of the ancient city of Samos Encardia music ensemble concert

27 August
Archaeological site of the ancient city of Samos Encardia music ensemble concert


28 August
Fortezza of Rethymno Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis

29 Austust
Castle of Zakynthos GNO Soloists Gala
Archaeological Museum of Eleusis Dance solos

30 August
Castle of Zakynthos GNO Soloists Gala
Archaeological Museum of Syros Dance solos

31 August
Athanasakeion Museum of Volos Solo by Giorgos Kotsifakis
Archaeological Museum of Volos Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

1 September
Archaeological Museum of Volos Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Diachronic Museum of Larissa Solo by Giorgos Kotsifakis

2 September
Fortress of Palamidi, Nafplion Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Ancient Theatre of Larissa Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

3 September
Fortress of Palamidi, Nafplion GNO Soloists Gala
Ancient Theatre of Larissa Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Archaeological Museum of Naflion Dance solos


5 September
Palace of the Grand Master, Rhodes Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Byzantine Castle of Trikala Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

6 September
Palace of the Grand Master, Rhodes Recital with works of Mikis Theodorakis
Byzantine Castle of Trikala Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Archaeological museum of Thebes Dance solos
Atallou Arcade Dance solos
Archaeological Museum of Chalkida ''Arethousa''Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble
Twin Ottoman Bath of Trikala Solo by Giorgos Kotsifakis

7 September
Byzantine Castle of Fanari, Karditsa Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos
Archaeological Museum of KarditsaSolo by Giorgos Kotsifakis

9 September
Byzantine Castle of Fanari, Karditsa Estoudiantina of Nea Ionia, Volos

12 September
Former Royal Estate of Tatoi The Apaches of Athens
Archaeological Museum of Patras Dance solos

13 September
Atallou Arcade Dance solos
Thermopylae's Innovative Centre of Historical Information Dance solos
Archaeological Museum of Piraeus Ancient Greek Music Concert with the Chrysea Formix ensemble

15 September
National Archaeological Museum The Apaches of Athens
National Archaeological Museum Dance solos

19 September
Acropolis Museum Dance solos

20 September
Acropolis Museum Dance solos


