Greek National Opera Presents NEMICO DELLA PATRIA

Greek National Opera presents the Andrea Chenier aria "Nemico della patria" performed by the internationally acclaimed barytone of the GNO Dimitri Platanias. Umberto Giordano's opera comes to nationalopera.gr/GNOTV/en from 31 March to 31 July 2021.

The production is conducted by Philippe Auguin, directed and with sets, costumes and lighting by Nikos Petropoulos, and with a world-class cast including Marcelo Alvarez, Dimitri Platanias, Maria Agresta, and more.

This production, part of a tribute to the 2021 bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) [www.SNF.org].

Tickets are 10€ at www.ticketservices.gr/en and https://tickets.public.gr/.

Check out a preview below!