Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greek National Opera Presents A New Production Of Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Beginning This Week

Performances run October 21-29.

Greece News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  
Greek National Opera Presents A New Production Of Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Beginning This Week

The Greek National Opera (GNO) presents the Athens premiere of Mozart's Don Giovanni, staged by acclaimed opera director and Artistic Director of the Royal Danish Opera John Fulljames and conducted by Ondrej Olos. Don Giovanni will run for five performances spanning October 21-29. This production was made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) [www.SNF.org] to enhance the GNO's artistic outreach.

A co-production between the GNO, the Göteborg Opera, and Royal Danish Opera, Don Giovanni was filmed inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall in December 2021 without an audience due to Covid restrictions at the time, and the production received its world premiere on Greek National Opera's online television channel (GNO TV). Now, after its Copenhagen debut at the Royal Danish Opera, the production returns to the Stavros Niarchos Hall stage for in-person performances on Friday October 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday October 23 at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday October 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday October 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Fulljames updates Mozart's opera from 17th century Seville to the modern day. The plot is entirely set inside a hotel, a place where everything is transient and ambiguous--public and private blending into one. The impermanence of hotel life brings the titular character's fate-obsessed mentality to the forefront; he is his actions and nothing more. Fulljames notes:

Don Giovanni is an enduring opera because it has so many aspects; there is broad humor and great theatrical set pieces, all in a dark thriller about a seducer who must be stopped. It is about how we live together in society and, as ever with opera, about how we face death. The climax is the long-awaited death of Don Giovanni himself as he chooses death, hell even, over denying who he is. His death is an expression of order reasserting itself over the unrestrained liberty he represents.

The production features baritone Dionysios Sourbis as Don Giovanni; tenor Vassilis Kavayas as Don Ottavio; bass Petros Magoulas as Il Commendatore; soprano Cellia Costea as Donna Elvira; bass-baritone Yanni Yannissis as Leporello; and baritone Nikos Kotenidis as Masetto.

Don Giovanni is the first of two Fulljames-directed productions at the GNO this season. His 2008 staging of Puccini's Gianni Schicchi-one of the GNO's most Popular Productions--returns in March 2023 in a double bill alongside a new staging of Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle by director Themelis Glynatsis.

Following Don Giovanni the fall 2022-23 opera season continues at Stavros Niarchos Hall with the Greek premiere of Krzysztof Warlikowski's new production of Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann, conducted by Lukas Karytinos on December 18, running through January 8.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Open Call Announced to Participate in the Intercultural Dance Group of the GNO Learning & ParticipationOpen Call Announced to Participate in the Intercultural Dance Group of the GNO Learning & Participation
October 7, 2022

The Intercultural Dance Group of the GNO Learning & Participation invites dancers of all ethnicities with great experience in different types of dance (such as hip hop, break dance, latin, Indian dance, traditional dances from different parts of the world, contemporary dance, etc.) to register their participation in order to become its new members.
LEGENDS OF SWING By Moonriver Duo Will Play Agrovino Wine Bar LofouLEGENDS OF SWING By Moonriver Duo Will Play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou
September 25, 2022

LEGENDS OF SWING by MOONRIVER DUO will play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou on Thursday 27 October 8pm. Tickets: €15. Doors open at 7pm. 
Greek National Opera's Tribute Concerts Honoring Mikis Theodorakis Continue Throughout 2022–23 SeasonGreek National Opera's Tribute Concerts Honoring Mikis Theodorakis Continue Throughout 2022–23 Season
September 21, 2022

The Greek National Opera (GNO) continues its three-year cycle celebrating and commemorating Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis (1925-2021) throughout the 2022-23 season with concerts presented on its main stage, Stavros Niarchos Hall, and its Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center beginning in September and October.
Greek National Opera Presents A New Production Of Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Next MonthGreek National Opera Presents A New Production Of Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Next Month
September 21, 2022

The Greek National Opera (GNO) presents the Athens premiere of Mozart's Don Giovanni, staged by acclaimed opera director and Artistic Director of the Royal Danish Opera John Fulljames and conducted by Ondrej Olos.
Greek National Opera Presents 1821, GREEK REVOLUTION AND POETRY SET TO MUSIC This MonthGreek National Opera Presents 1821, GREEK REVOLUTION AND POETRY SET TO MUSIC This Month
September 15, 2022

The collaboration of the two institutions, with their distinct and proven sensitivity towards the issue of supporting Greek music, both historical and contemporary, takes place with the focus of the jointly announced lyric song composition competition on the theme of 1821, Greek Revolution and set to music poetry.