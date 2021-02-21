Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Former National Theatre of Greece Artistic Director Arrested For Underage Rape Allegations

Lignadis, 56, has been accused of raping a 14-year-old boy in 2010, as well as a second assault, which has not been made public.

Feb. 21, 2021  
Greek actor and director Dimitris Lignadis has been arrested over underage rape allegations, BBC reports.

Lignadis was the former artistic director of The National Theatre of Greece but resigned earlier this month, citing a "toxic climate of rumours, innuendo, and leaks."

At this time, Lignadis denies all accusations. He is being held in custody pending an appearance before an examining magistrate.

Read the original story on BBC.


