100 Theatre Directors Come Together For The 'Marin Sorescu' National Theatre Craiova's THE HEKTOMERON

'Marin Sorescu' National Theatre Craiova, one of Romania's biggest theatres and a landmark theatre in Craiova, with a 170-year tradition in theatre production reaching international notoriety, announces the launch of its international project THE HEKTOMERON, an universal message of hope, on January 15, 2021.

IInspired by Decameron, Giovanni Boccaccio's collection of novellas written over 650 years ago, the project will stage the book's 100 short stories which reflect today's state of the world, in which isolation, fear and death are present just as they were at the time Decameron was written in the immediate aftermath of the Black Death that struck Florence in 1348.



Starting with January 15, 2021, the project will unfold a story staged by a different director every day, which will be broadcasted live on www.hektomeron.com. The project brings together 100 directors from 100 different countries around the world. The first 10 episodes will be filmed and live streamed from The National Theatre's „Amza Pellea" hall and staged by successful theatre directors from Italy, Ukraine, Botswana, Hungary, Brazil, Spain, Albania, Rwanda, Croatia and United States of America.



The final story of The Hektomeron will be broadcast on April 24. Also, all 100 episodes will be made available for people to watch at home on www.hektomeron.com, in a 25-hour marathon.



Each episode will be performed in Romanian with English subtitles by the "Marin Sorescu" National Theatre's actors, director Radu Afrim being the sole exception, as he will be working with an artist from a different country. Each episode will bring different personal perspectives and techniques, all coming together in creating a coherent bigger picture of the times we are living. One singular theme comes through, that of man's resilience when faced with hard times.

Learn more at https://hektomeron.com/.