WEEKEND COMEDY Hits The Off Broadway Palm Stage!

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Weekend Comedy playing now through February 22, 2020. This laugh-out-loud, yet heartwarming comedy, was written by Sam Bobrick and first presented in 1985.

Peggy and Frank, a middle-aged couple who have fallen into a marital rut, rent a cabin with romance on their mind. But the mood is broken by the arrival of Jill and Tony, a cohabitating couple in their twenties who are madly in love. After finding the four were accidentally booked into the same cabin, they all decide to stay, and a comedic clash of generations is set in motion!

Weekend Comedy is playing now through February 22, 2020 at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with discounts available for children and groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





