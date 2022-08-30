Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale Now For Arts Center Theatre Inaugural Season

The first production of the season, Apartment 3A written by entertainment legend Jeff Daniels, and directed by local theatre educator Chris Dayett opens on October 26.

Aug. 30, 2022  

August 9, 2022, Marco Island: Arts Center Theatre, Marco Island Center for the Arts' expansion in the performing arts world, will present six award-winning theatrical productions in its first season at the theatre located in Marco Town Center.

"The reaction and support by the community to our schedule of 5 plays and a musical has been outstanding." Said Hyla Crane, Executive Director for both the Marco Island Center for the Arts and Arts Center Theatre. "Our subscription season ticket sales exceeded expectations."

Neil Simon, Carol Burnett and Jeff Daniels are just a few of the iconic playwrights whose award winning comedies will be presented this season beginning in October along with the longest running musical in the world, "The Fantasticks".

The intimacy of the Arts Center Theatre, with only 83 seats, is the ideal venue to see a first class production in Southwest Florida.

The first production of the season, Apartment 3A written by entertainment legend Jeff Daniels, and directed by local theatre educator Chris Dayett opens on October 26 and runs through November 13, 2023.

The other theatrical productions, also on sale now include "The Fantasticks", "The Odd Couple (female version)", "Plaza Suite", "Hollywood Arms", and "The Foreigner". Tickets are $35 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts $40 for non-members and available on https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theater/

"This is just the start," said Charlie Blum chair of the Arts Center Theatre committee. "We look forward to making other exciting programming announcements very soon."





