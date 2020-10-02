TheatreZone Announces 2020-21 Showstopper Series, Concert Series

In place of the Broadway series, TheatreZone will present an exciting, entertaining series of five themed concerts.

TheatreZone, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 professional theatre performing in-residence at the G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, today announced its 2020-21 Showstopper Series as part of its Sweet 16 Season.

"Since ending our season in mid-March due to the pandemic, we have spent each day monitoring the evolving situation, interpreting new information and adapting accordingly," said Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni.

"Finding a way to reopen TheatreZone during a pandemic of a respiratory virus is not easy for an industry with unique challenges, such as the reliance on social gatherings, physical proximity, and speaking loudly," said Danni, "However, we are proud to have created innovative ways to safely and responsibly present live entertainment this season. We are so excited to welcome audiences back to the theatre in-person, and we look forward to offering the great experiences we're known for, just in a few different ways this year."

TheatreZone's originally scheduled Season 16 productions, which include Home for the Holidays, I Love My Wife, Bright Star, Camelot, and The Bridges of Madison County will now be presented during the 2021-22 season.

In place of the Broadway series, TheatreZone will present an exciting, entertaining series of five themed concerts. Generously sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, the Showstopper Series of concerts includes: Merry Manilow (Dec. 11-13, 2020); Bravo Broadway! (Jan. 7-17, 2021); At The Movies (Feb. 4-14, 2021); Those Were the Days (March 4-14, 2021); and The Best of Bacharach (April 15-25, 2021).

In order to ensure the safety of patrons, cast members, musicians and staff in all areas, TheatreZone's Showstopper Series will feature 75- to 90-minute, themed concerts with professional, live music and choreography.

"We are moving ahead in the spirit of collaboration and determination," said Danni, "putting the health and safety of our patrons, performers and all team members first."

TheatreZone's first Showstopper Series event, Merry Manilow, will feature holiday favorites and chart-topping hit songs from legendary performer Barry Manilow. With special guest Mark Danni on drums, the concert will include songs from Manilow's holiday albums, as well as hits from throughout his 50 plus-year career.

"Barry Manilow has been one of the biggest entertaining influences for both Karen (Danni) and I since we saw him live on Broadway in 1989," said Danni. "Audiences who appreciate his talent will enjoy this evening of his holiday favorites, romantic ballads and heartfelt music."

Bravo Broadway!, the second event of the Showstopper Series to be presented January 7-17, will feature Broadway's classic hits from throughout its many decades, in addition to songs from the 2000's. Bravo Broadway! is sponsored by Garage Doors of Naples.

From February 4 to 14, TheatreZone will present At The Movies, generously sponsored by Linda Walsh. Audiences will take a trip through the many hit songs from their favorite movies throughout history. This concert event will include hit songs such as the Academy Award-winning "The Way We Were" from the 1973 romantic drama, "Moon River" from the romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany's, and "Arthur's Theme" from the comedy Arthur, as well as some disco hits from the 1977 American dance drama Saturday Night Fever.

The fourth Showstopper Series event, Those Were the Days, will be presented March 4-14, 2021. This fun show, sponsored by Stock Development, takes the audience on a journey through the 1950's, 60's, 70's and 80's. The talented cast will not only perform hit songs through the decades, but also an entertaining television theme show medley for an unforgettable evening of fun.

The Best of Bacharach, the fifth and final event of the Showstopper Series, will be held April 15-25. This show will take audiences back to this legendary composer's most prolific time, the 1960's and 70's, when music was a common thread that kept everyone sane.

"One of the reasons we chose to bring Burt Bacharach's music to our audiences with this show is because of the nostalgia we feel when we hear these songs and they put smiles on all our faces," said Danni. "We hope audiences will enjoy remembering and appreciating these wonderfully crafted songs once again."

TheatreZone's 2020-21 Concert Series, generously Sponsored by Tamiami Ford, Tamiami Hyundai and Tamiami Genesis, includes one-of-a-kind performances local audiences will thoroughly enjoy. The season includes the return of the extremely popular Mersey Beatles, who have sold out shows the past three seasons at TheatreZone, as well as four great new shows: Simon & Garfunkel: Live in Central Park, revisited; The Feud: Sinatra & Roselli, Two Guys from Hoboken; Sinatra...my way; Mack is Back: The Music of Bobby Darin.

Simon & Garfunkel: Live in Central Park, revisited is sponsored by Linda Walsh and will be presented on Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:00p.m. and 7:30p.m.

"My friend Lee Lessack has recreated this great concert around the country to sold-out audiences," said Danni, "and we're proud to present it on our stage on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day."

The Feud: Sinatra & Roselli, Two Guys from Hoboken, The Story & The Music will be presented on Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:00p.m. and 7:30p.m.

Told by Dennis DelleFave, Jimmy Roslli's cousin and road manager, this concert focuses on the personal and professional rivalries between Frank Sinatra and Jimmy Roselli, two great singers who lived on the same block in Hoboken, NJ. The Feud's got it all: the great Sinatra songbook, Italian songs that Roselli made famous, and much more from the 40's through the 70's.

Sinatra...my way will be presented on February 8, 2021 at 7:30p.m.

"Larry Alexander who has appeared on Broadway in Les Miserables and is a TheatreZone fan favorite, is back on our stage for this exciting concert," said Danni. Though yet unconfirmed, rumor has it that the orchestra will include a special guest drummer who has performed on Broadway for such smash shows as Chicago, Les Miserables, Grand Hotel and Miss Saigon

Brought to TheatreZone by sponsor Susan Owens, fan favorite The Mersey Beatles will perform its "Favorites of Naples" show on February 16, 2021 at 4:00p.m. and 7:30p.m.

Like the original Fab Four, The Mersey Beatles are a band from the great city of Liverpool. They are childhood friends who share a love of Beatles music. The "Favorites of Naples" show will include Beatles hits spanning 40+ years, with special emphasis on the songs TheatreZone's Naples audience fondly espouses.

Mack is Back: The Music of Bobby Darin & More will be presented on February 18, 2021 at 4:00p.m. and 7:30p.m.

Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, film and television actor: there's not much the talented Bobby Darin couldn't do. Born Walden Robert Cassotto, the self-taught Darin could play several instruments, including piano, drums, and guitar, by the time he was a teenager, later adding harmonica and xylophone. Enjoy this special trip through his iconic career, with music spanning genres and generations.

By reimagining its Sweet 16 Season to include the Showstopper Series, TheatreZone will be able to keep performers and musicians safe without compromising the storylines of Broadway-style musicals and other large-scale productions.

In order to safely resume indoor live performances, TheatreZone has instituted reopening guidelines for all areas of operations for the safety of the audience and performers. These guidelines, which are available on TheatreZone's website, provide specific line-item mandates for all areas of operations, from stage doors, back of house, restrooms, common areas, dressing rooms, hair and make-up, to front of house (including our box office, ushers and volunteers).

For example, TheatreZone's audiences will be limited to a maximum of 108 patrons per performance, and masks will be required throughout the duration of each performance. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to show time and there will be no intermissions during concerts this season, which aids in social distancing by reducing foot traffic in and around the theatre. In the theatre, air conditioning units are now equipped with hospital-grade filters and increased fresh air intake to aide in circulation and sanitation.

Audiences can still expect to see several TheatreZone fan favorites, with performers including Larry Alexander, American Idol's Paige Miles, Adolpho Blaire, Carolann Sanita, Kayley Stevens, Whitney Winfield, Steve Geyer, and more appearing throughout the season. All performers either reside in Florida or have family in Florida, which they will reside with after a self-quarantine period prior to performances.

"We are sincerely grateful for the continued support of our donors, patrons and community supporters," said Danni. "As a nonprofit organization, TheatreZone doesn't receive state or federal funding of any kind. We strive to offer world-class theatre at reasonable costs, and donations are critical to our success."

On Monday, November 9 at 6:00p.m., TheatreZone will host "You Can't Stop the Beat: Cocktails and Cabaret," a virtual experience to support the nonprofit theatre.

"The idea behind this event is, you (the audience) provide the cocktails and we'll provide awesome entertainment in the form of a cabaret," said Danni.

The event, hosted by Artistic Director Mark Danni, will feature five professional performers including fan favorite Larry Alexander, American Idol's Paige Miles, Adolpho Blaire, Kara Konken, and a duet by Carolann Sanita and Gerrett VanderMeer. The performers will be accompanied by Music Director Charles Fornara on piano, Joe Choomack on bass and Artistic Director Mark Danni on drums. Throughout the event, attendees will hear special celebrity guests comment, and a raffle item will be presented for drawings to be held later in the season.

Donations help TheatreZone to constantly enhance its productions and atmosphere, keep ticket and event costs at an affordable level and extend the accessibility of performing arts to communities throughout southwest Florida.

Showstopper Series performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on weekends. Concert Series events will begin at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. For individual show times, please visit www.theatre.zone or call the box office, 888-966-3352 x1.

TheatreZone is located at 13274 Livingston Rd., Naples, in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus.

