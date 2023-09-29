The Studio Players Perform Tracy Letts' SUPERIOR DONUTS Next Month

Performances run from October 27th to November 14th.
Naples, Florida - The Studio Players is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Tracy Letts' compelling play, "Superior Donuts," directed by the talented Bonnie Knapp. This theatrical masterpiece is set to captivate audiences for 10 unforgettable shows, running from October 27th to November 14th.
"Superior Donuts" delves into the extraordinary journey of an aging donut shop owner and his unique bond with a young aspiring writer. In the heart of Chicago, their unexpected friendship unfolds against a backdrop of humor, drama, and the shared pursuit of dreams.
Don't miss this captivating exploration of the human spirit and the transformative power of connection, brought to life by a talented cast and crew. Join us for an evening of laughter, tears, and thought-provoking moments.
October 27, 28 - 7:30pm Sunday, Oct 29 -3pm
November 2, 3, 4, -7:30pm Sunday Nov 5 -3pm
November 10, 11 -7:30pm and closing Sunday Nov 12th -3pm
The Studio Players
Golden Gate Community Centers'
Joan Jenks Auditorium
4701 Golden Gate Parkway
Naples, Florida 34112
Ticket Information: $35 by calling 239-398-9192 (no service fee)
Tickets can be purchased online (service fee) at Click Here or by calling 239-398-9192.. Be sure to secure your seats early, as "Superior Donuts" promises to be a highly sought-after event.
