The Studio Players Announce 2021-2022 Season

The Naples theater company's upcoming season features a little bit of everything: From a man trying to create a family and get the love and respect he deserves to a morbidly funny play about the trendy new existential condition of being young, adorable, and miserable along with inserts of everything in between.

The Studio Players kicks off their Season 9 on September 10th with a SW Florida Premier revival of the Torch Song Trilogy in Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein. In Torch Song - the two-act revival of Harvey Fierstein's award-winning Torch Song Trilogy - the life of Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized over the span of the late 1970s and 1980s. Told with a likable, human voice, Torch Song follows Arnold's odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Torch Song directed by founder and producing artistic director Scott Lilly will play for 11 performances from September 10 - September 26th on select dates.

November 5 - November 21 - NUTS by Tom Topar directed by Anna Segreto, A Broadway hit, Nuts has been called the best courtroom melodrama since Witness for the Prosecution and The Caine Mutiny Court Martial. Set in a courtroom in New York's Bellevue Hospital, the story follows a high-priced call girl incarcerated on a charge for killing a violent "john". The State, represented by a court appointed psychiatrist and an aggressive prosecutor, say Claudia Faith Draper is unfit to stand trial. As testimony from experts, physicians and her parents unfolds, with her psyche and childhood dissected, she proves to the judge that she isn't "nuts" and stands legally sane at trial for manslaughter. Running for 11 performances on select dates.

January 14 - January 30 - Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod directed by Kevin Hendricks, A vacationing couple celebrates their anniversary at a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs-but will the marriage survive the service? As a needy waiter insinuates his way into their meal-and their lives-the couple examines their past and their future together. Playwright Wendy MacLeod brings us a tender comedy that delves deeply into what we hunger for. Running for 11 performances on select dates.

March 18 - April 10 - Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, The Studio Players throw back to the 60's directed by Paula Keenan, Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He's a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she's a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find - too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie's loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Paul just doesn't understand Corie, as she sees it. He's too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running "barefoot in the park" would be a start... Running for 14 performances on select dates.

June 3 - June 19 - All New People by Zach Braff ( It's the dead of winter, and the summer vacation getaway of Long Beach Island, New Jersey is desolate and blanketed in snow. Charlie is 35, heartbroken, and just wants some time away from the rest of the world. The island ghost-town seems to be the perfect escape until his solitude is interrupted by a motley parade of misfits who show up and change his plans. A hired beauty, the townie fireman, and an eccentric British real-estate agent desperately trying to stay in the country suddenly find themselves tangled together in a beach house where the mood is anything but sunny.

All New People" is a slick, lively and contemporary comedy written by award-winning screenwriter and well-known actor Zach Braff. Running for 11 performances on select dates

Along with our play productions, TSP is also featuring One night only comedy shows!

Saturday, October 16th - 8pm Stage2 Improv Autumn Comedy Show. Tickets $20 available online or by phone.

Saturday, December 18th - 8pm Stage2 Improv 3rd Annual Holiday Comedy Show, Tickets $20 online or by phone

Saturday, February 5th - 8pm - Al & Larry's Laugh Express - Stand up comedy show. Tickets $25 online or by phone.

The Studio Players performs at the Golden Gate Community Center's Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway Naples, Florida 34116. Tickets available for all shows online at www.thestudioplayers.org or by calling 239-398-9192. For more information about The Studio Players you can email us at info@thestudioplayers.org for general questions, or mary@thestudioplayers.org for advertising/sponsorship. The Studio Players website www.thestudioplayers.org