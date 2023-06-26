The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Salutes 'Music Of The 1920s' at Summer Sips & Sounds

The event will be held Thursday, July 20, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Salutes 'Music Of The 1920s' at Summer Sips & Sounds

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) and Festival of the Arts BOCA will co-host another memorable concert next month, tied to a particular decade and musically reflecting what was happening in Boca Raton at the time.

Thursday, July 20, 6 pm to 8 pm

Summer Sips & Sounds

Music of the 1920s

This fun concert will reflect the roaring '20s when Florida resembled the Klondike Gold Rush—but the gold was in the sands of the state's beautiful beaches. People from all over the country rushed to invest in one of the most iconic of the “boom era” projects: Addison Mizner's Boca Raton. The musical event will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 6 pm followed by the performance starting at 6:45 pm. The food sponsor for this event is St. Andrews Country Club.

Tickets for Summer Sips & Sounds are $40 for BRHS members, $45 for nonmembers, and are available for purchase online at https://shop.bocahistory.org/collections/tickets.

Future concerts in this series will include:

Thursday, September 7: Music of the 1980s

The disco '80s was amplified flash, celebrating both big shoulders and big hair. It was the decade that IBM produced the ancestor of all PC computers and boomtown Boca was hailed as Silicon Beach.

Thursday, October 12 – Music of the '90s (The 1890s)

In 1896, a new town called Boca Raton was established on Henry Flagler's Florida East Coast Railway, and pioneers brought phonographs with them so they could enjoy a little ragtime, the pop music of the period.



