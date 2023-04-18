The Off Broadway Palm Presents ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Always A Bridesmaid playing April 18 through May 20, 2023. This hilarious, comedic romp comes from the Jones Hoop Wooten team which also brought you The Hallelujah Girls, Mama Won't Fly and Double Wide, Texas.

Always A Bridesmaid is a hilarious comedy about four high school friends who promised to be in each other's weddings, no matter what. Over 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still making "the long walk" for each other determined to honor that vow. Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony!

Always A Bridesmaid will be playing at The Off Broadway Palm Theatre April 18 through May 20, 2023. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees.

Ticket prices range from $50 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting Click Here or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.