the laugh-out-loud comedy "Popcorn Falls" comes to the Off Broadway Palm

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents POPCORN FALLS playing October 11 through November 18, 2023. Written by James Hindman, POPCORN FALLS is a mile-a-minute two man show that proves art can save the world.

Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a sleepy American town that is forced into bankruptcy when their only claim to fame, their namesake waterfall, dries up. Their only hope is a chance for a grant – if they can open a theater and put on a play! Just two actors play over twenty roles in this farce that BroadwayWorld called a “laugh-out-loud comedic genius.”

Directing POPCORN FALLS is Off Broadway Palm Artistic Director Paul Bernier. The cast includes Jenny Smith who has appeared at the Off-Broadway Palm in Funny Money; Caught in the Net; Farce of Nature; Doublewide, Texas; Always a Bridesmaid. Other theatre credits includes The Schoolhouse Theatre, Theatre Conspiracy, St. Louis Actors' Studio, Fort Peck Summer Theatre. Michael Weaver who has appeared at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre in Over the River …, Social Security, Farce of Nature, Greater Tuna, Unnecessary Farce, and many others. He toured over 2 years in the International Company of the Wizard of Oz playing the lower 48, China, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. His film work includes the cult classic horror movie, Tiki.

POPCORN FALLS playing October 11 through November 18, 2023. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located off of the main lobby at Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $55 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.