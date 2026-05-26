THE SOUNDS OF 1967 to Play Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

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Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will present THE SOUNDS OF 1967, a new musical celebration written and directed by Amy Marie McCleary that explores one of the most influential years in popular music history.

The production features songs associated with the cultural and musical shifts of 1967, including “Respect,” “Light My Fire,” “All You Need Is Love,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Somebody to Love,” and “To Sir With Love.” The show traces the rise of Motown, psychedelic rock, and the global impact of British bands during a period often associated with the Summer of Love.

“I've always loved 1960s music—it was the soundtrack of my parents' youth,” said McCleary in a statement. “Inspired by its cultural impact and variety, I focused on 1967, a transformative year when rock became an art form and the Summer of Love defined a generation. With iconic hits like ‘I Heard it Through the Grapevine,' ‘Somebody to Love,' ‘To Sir With Love' - honestly there is something for everyone in this show!”

The production combines live musical performances with storytelling centered on the cultural impact and evolution of the music of the era.

Performances will take place Wednesday through Sunday evenings, with select matinees, at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers. The venue offers a dinner-and-show format as part of the experience.

Tickets are currently on sale and may be purchased by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or at the box office located at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

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