Stand-up Comedy Continues This Month At Florida Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Rep's stand-up comedy nights continue with comedian headliners from The Comedy Zone performing in the Historic Arcade Theatre from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on select Fridays. The next event will be held on April 12 and features headliner John Carfi with an opening act by Bob Lauver. Tickets start at $40 per person and include two house drinks. Premium upgrades are available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



John Carfi is a veteran of stand-up comedy having begun his career at the famous “Comedy Store” in California. He headlines at comedy clubs, theaters, and casinos throughout the U.S. captivating audiences with a unique style. Carfi has appeared on television, in concern, and hosted his own morning Rock radio show.



Bob Lauver was led to the world of hospitality and eventually the comedy stage after traveling the world with the U.S. Navy. He is a regular performer at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas and has works with many big names in the business including Louie Anderson, Tom Arnold, Steve-O, John Witherspoon, Bill Bellamy, and others.



Florida Rep's Friday stand-up comedy nights will continue through Season 26; upcoming event dates and featured comedians to be announced soon. For tickets or more information visit floridarep.org.