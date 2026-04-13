Spotlight: 1776: THE MUSICAL at Barbara B. Mann PAH

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Step into the room where it happened. It’s 1776, and the stakes couldn’t be higher: a fledgling nation on the brink, a Congress at a standstill, and one relentless voice refusing to back down. As tempers flare in the sweltering heat of Philadelphia, John Adams pushes for independence – despite being the most unpopular man in the room.

With wit, urgency, and unforgettable music, this Tony Award–winning musical brings to life the messy, human, and deeply dramatic birth of America. Alongside Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, alliances are forged, compromises are struck, and history hangs on a knife’s edge. It’s bold. It’s funny. It’s electrifying theatre. Now as ever, 1776 delivers a powerful, funny, unforgettable musical experience. Don’t miss this spectacular new production performed with a full symphony orchestra.

Secure your seats now – and witness the moment a nation was born!