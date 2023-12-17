STEW By Zora Howard to Open in January at The Lab

Stew by Zora Howard opens January 12th at The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

This fast-paced family dramedy bubbles and simmers like the titular meal that Mama, her daughter, and grandchildren work to make one important Saturday morning. Unease and tension grow with the heat of the kitchen with a twist at the end so clever you'll want to watch the show twice.

Director Sonya McCarter says, “Step into Mama's kitchen and celebrate the joys and pains of multi-generations cooking together. In Mama's kitchen, you'll find love, laughter, comfort, and a healthy dose of "You're doing it wrong! That's too much! and Just let me do it!"

Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach says, "It's clear from the fun yet haunting, fast-paced language of the play why Stew was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. I laughed out loud and cried the first time I read it - it's so honest and sharp, with the conversation just crackling with old and new tensions but underpinned by an enormous love. Mama rules the house and loves everyone in it, though her memory seems to be slipping..."

Directed by Sonya McCarter, Stew by Zora Howard features Tijuanna Clemons (Mama), Calah McCarter (Nelly), Julissa Jean-Bart (Lillian), Bianca Barner (Lil Mama), and Terroncia Simon (U/S for Mama) Stage management by Lauren Miller, set design by Jonathan Johnson and Gabrielle Lansden.

Performance dates:

January 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 at 7:30 PM

January 14, 21, 28 at 2 PM

February 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 PM

Special Events:

Jan. 10, 11 at 7:30 PM - Half-price preview nights

January 13 at 7:30 PM - Teens get a free ticket to the performance (reservations required)

February 1 at 7:30 PM- Sensory-friendly performance

This show is appropriate for all ages.

“Stew” is generously sponsored by The North Law Firm

Tickets are $35 each or $10 for students with valid IDs. There are half-priced previews on December 6th and 7th, and a new Thursday night special ticket price of $27 each for adults. For tickets, please call the box office at 239.218.0481.

ABOUT THE LABORATORY THEATER OF FLORIDA

The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, which both feature and challenge local performers. For more information visit www.LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com or the physical location at 1634 Woodford Avenue, in the Fort Myers River District.