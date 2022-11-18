Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Extends To December 11 at Gulfshore Playhouse

The show was originally scheduled to close on December 4.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Due to popular demand, Steel Magnolias will extend through December 11, adding seven additional performances. Originally scheduled to close on December 4, the play about community and connection in a smalltown Louisiana beauty salon has already been called "a perfect play" for the season opening. Tickets for Steel Magnolias are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210232®id=298&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gulfshoreplayhouse.org%2Fshows-events%2Fsteel-magnolias%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 239-261-7529.

"I selected this play because I knew that, coming out of the pandemic, we all needed a chance to heal, come together, and gather together with friends again," said Director Kristen Coury. "This play brings that to life in front of our eyes. It shows us a world where these women rely on one another through all the ups and downs of life and that's exactly what we need right now. It's not surprising that we've extended. I'm thrilled that now more people will be able to get tickets to this hilarious, relevant, and moving piece of theatre starring professional actresses from across the country at the top of their craft."

Anybody who's anybody is a regular at Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana where you are guaranteed to be pampered with gossip. Both hilarious and deeply moving, the inner strength of the play's six leading ladies are revealed through wise-cracking, witty repartee. Over the course of three years, they forge loving bonds as strong as steel, which are put to the test when tragedy strikes. Witness the play that inspired the Oscar-winning film and captured the hearts of millions.

Additional performances are as follows:

Wednesday, December 7 at 2Pm and 7:30PM

Thursday, December 8 at 7:30PM

Friday, December 9 at 7:30PM

Saturday, December 10 at 2:30PM and 7:30PM

Sunday, December 11 at 3PM

Tickets start at $40 with discounts for patrons under 35, families of 4, students and educators, and service members. More information can be found at https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/promotions-discounts/.




