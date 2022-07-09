Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm

Now through August 13, 2022

Jul. 9, 2022  

If you have seen the movie version of The Wizard of Oz (and who hasn't?), you will love Broadway Palm's stage version. It's all there-the cute dog, the plucky heroine, and the trio of loveably bumbling companions.

The cast is teeming with fresh-faced performers in addition to some returning favorites. First among these is Victor Legarreta as farmhand Zeke and the Cowardly Lion. He successfully channels Bert Lahr while giving a role his own inimitable spin. Loose-limbed Nik Olson as the Scarecrow was a brilliant casting choice. And Christopher Lewis is fun to watch as the tapdancing Tin Man.

Let's not forget the ladies though. Sarah Cammarata is a perfect Dorothy. Kate Stenzel goes from tart to sweet with ease as Auntie Em and Glinda, the good witch, while Melissa Whitworth has way too much fun as Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch, both a far cry from her earlier work here as Maria Von Trapp and Mary Poppins.

Kudos to Associate Visual Image Designer Sam Silva for producing a cyclone and a wizard and to Fly Operator Karl A. Smith for getting two witches and a monkey airborne.

Costume Designer John P. White has created dozens of eye-popping costumes in the most gorgeous, saturated colors.

No show directed by Amy Marie McCleary would be complete without some delightful choreography. My favorite detail was the Z-shaped finger snaps. How else would you signify the merry old land of Oz?

The Wizard of Oz runs through August 13, and you won't need an airline ticket to get there. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.



From This Author - Fran Thomas

Fran Thomas co-authored a play when she was in fourth grade primarily so she could have the leading role. She has loved theater ever since. A transplanted Pittsburgher, she now makes her home in Southwest... (read more about this author)

