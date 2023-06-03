Review: SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL at Off Broadway Palm

Two more chances to see the PG-13 show here are on June 3 at 5:30 pm and June 4 at 1 pm.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: FOOTLOOSE at Broadway Palm Photo 3 Review: FOOTLOOSE at Broadway Palm
Daniel O'Donnell Comes to BBMann in December Photo 4 Daniel O'Donnell Comes to BBMann in December

Daniel O'Donnell Comes to BBMann in December

Gothic novels, by definition, have an atmosphere of mystery and terror, so Southern Gothic Novel is an apt title for this show at Fort Myers Fringe. Playwright and performer Frank Blocker set his tale in Aberdeen, Mississippi, where young women are disappearing.

Blocker acts out the novel and all 17 characters within it. In the relatively small confines of the Off-Broadway Theater, his facial expressions are visible and priceless. He is also a master of physical comedy.

Most impressive, however, is his command of voices. He hits all the right notes of ditziness and poignancy as protagonist Viola Haygood, a southern belle who is a cross between Blanche DuBois and Scarlett O’Hara. He’s equally believable as Viola’s erstwhile boyfriend, good ole boy Jimmy; her long-suffering mother Donna, and African American tavern proprietress Odessa “Big Otis.” He even acts out a June bug and provides verbal sound effects throughout the play.

Part way through, the audience began applauding at the conclusion of each “chapter” as the action got increasingly frenetic.

Southern Gothic Novel ran for 18 months at New York’s Stage Left Studio and garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination. Two more chances to see the PG-13 show here are on June 3 at 5:30pm and June 4 at 1 pm. For tickets, call 239.939.2787.



RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Review: COLD FEET at Off Broadway Palm Photo
Review: COLD FEET at Off Broadway Palm

What did our critic think of COLD FEET at Off Broadway Palm?

2
Review: THE LIGHT BRINGER at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theater Photo
Review: THE LIGHT BRINGER at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theater

What did our critic think of THE LIGHT BRINGER at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theater?

3
Review: FUTURE PERFECT at Foulds Theater Photo
Review: FUTURE PERFECT at Foulds Theater

What did our critic think of FUTURE PERFECT at Foulds Theater?

4
Review: THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO at Off Broadway Palm Photo
Review: THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO at Off Broadway Palm

From This Author - Fran Thomas

Fran Thomas co-authored a play when she was in fourth grade primarily so she could have the leading role. She has loved theater ever since. She appeared in several community theater productiions ... (read more about this author)

Review: FUTURE PERFECT at Foulds TheaterReview: FUTURE PERFECT at Foulds Theater
Review: THE LIGHT BRINGER at Alliance For The Arts Classroom TheaterReview: THE LIGHT BRINGER at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theater
Review: THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO at Off Broadway PalmReview: THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO at Off Broadway Palm
Previews: FORT MYERS FRINGE at Foulds TheaterPreviews: FORT MYERS FRINGE at Foulds Theater

Videos

Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
The Belle Theatre (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Queen of Bingo
Arts Center Theatre (2/07-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Crimes of the Heart"
Cultural Park Theatre Company (6/01-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN]
Arts Center Theatre (11/29-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables School Edition the Encore
Cultural Park Theater (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Save Hamlet
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (6/02-6/24)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
Arts Center Theatre (10/25-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Naples Players (11/09-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
The Naples Players (11/01-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder at the Howard Johnson's a Comedy
The Studio Players (5/19-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You