Review: SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL at Off Broadway Palm

Gothic novels, by definition, have an atmosphere of mystery and terror, so Southern Gothic Novel is an apt title for this show at Fort Myers Fringe. Playwright and performer Frank Blocker set his tale in Aberdeen, Mississippi, where young women are disappearing.

Blocker acts out the novel and all 17 characters within it. In the relatively small confines of the Off-Broadway Theater, his facial expressions are visible and priceless. He is also a master of physical comedy.

Most impressive, however, is his command of voices. He hits all the right notes of ditziness and poignancy as protagonist Viola Haygood, a southern belle who is a cross between Blanche DuBois and Scarlett O’Hara. He’s equally believable as Viola’s erstwhile boyfriend, good ole boy Jimmy; her long-suffering mother Donna, and African American tavern proprietress Odessa “Big Otis.” He even acts out a June bug and provides verbal sound effects throughout the play.

Part way through, the audience began applauding at the conclusion of each “chapter” as the action got increasingly frenetic.

Southern Gothic Novel ran for 18 months at New York’s Stage Left Studio and garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination. Two more chances to see the PG-13 show here are on June 3 at 5:30pm and June 4 at 1 pm. For tickets, call 239.939.2787.