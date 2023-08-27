Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Playing now through September 16!

By: Aug. 27, 2023

Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm's production of Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, tells the story of a mysterious murder that happens during a European train ride. Detective Hercule Poirot steps in to solve it as the train comes to a halt because of snow covering the train tracks. 

Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Detective Hercule Poirot is played by Frank Hughes, who does a magnificent job. He played the role perfectly, keeping the audience engaged. His friend, Monsieur Bouc, is played by Matthew Krob. I enjoyed their friendship, and thought Monsieur Bouc was a hilarious character. Mary Debenham was played by Katherine Lindsley, and her character was secrelty seeing Colonel Arbuthnot (Josiah Rogers). Michel the Conductor/Head Waiter is played by Sam Arlen. The poised Princess Dragomiroff is played by Tricia Corcoran, and her skittish assistant, Greta Ohlsson, is played by Rachael Lord. The charming and educated Countess Andrenyi is played by Julia Levinson. The plucky, music-loving Mrs. Helen Hubbard is played by Danielle Poznanovic. The arrogant Samuel Ratchett is played by Peter Despres, and his nervous assistant, Hector McQueen, was played by Alex Gossard. Near the beginning of the show, Samuel Ratchett is found dead, and it is quickly determined he was murdered. As the show continues, it is quickly revealed that he was using the fake name, and he was actually the runaway murderer of a little girl named Daisy Armstrong. 

Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This production was directed by Dean Sobon, alongside Scenic Designer Dom Lau, Technical Director Marshall Pace, Prop Designer Nate Rush, Resident Technical Director Ben Porter, Lighting & Video Wall Designer Chris McCleary, Costume Designer John P. White, Wig Designer Brandon T. Miller, Costume Supervisor Eryn Miller, Sound Designer/Light Technician Abbey Dillard, Dialect Coach Lori L Engler, Stage Manager Abbie Garrison, and Artistic Producer/Casting Brian Enzman. I really enjoyed the technicality of this show. The set design was really interesting to see, as the 3 major set pieces were turned around to form the different locations on the train. I also enjoyed that the video wall showed a snowy backdrop, really setting the stage for where the train was traveling through. The costumes were very fitting for the characters and the time period, which I enjoyed. All aspects came together nicely to create a cohesive production.

This show keeps you guessing, which I loved. Agatha Christie mysteries are, in my opinion, much more unpredictable than a typical murder mystery. I really enjoy that, and had fun guessing who the killer was. I also love that I didn't guess the ending right from the beginning - it was a surprising reveal, and I found it very satisfying.

I'd definitely recommend checking out MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS while it is playing at Broadway Palm, through September 16. It is an engaging murder mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Broadway Palm does not often have straight plays on their main stage, so it is always a delight when they do. 

To learn more and buy your tickets, click the link below.




Recommended For You