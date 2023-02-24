Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at FOREVER PLAID, Now Playing At Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers

This deliciously fun revue is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies!

Feb. 24, 2023  

Forever Plaid, now playing at Music & Arts Community Center In Fort Myers. Forever Plaid is one of the most popular and successful musicals in recent memory. This deliciously fun revue is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies!

Check out phtos below!

Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols - The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo's and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company, they became "Forever Plaid". On the way to their first big gig, the "Plaids" are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of Forever Plaid begins....

Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the "Plaids" are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that keeps audiences rolling in the aisles when they're not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s. (Music Theatre International)

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Tommy MacDonell
Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Tommy MacDonell
Tommy MacDonell

Christopher Lewis
Christopher Lewis

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman
Matthew Ruehlman

Matthew Ruehlman
Matthew Ruehlman

Christopher Lewis, Tommy MacDonell
Christopher Lewis, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman
Matthew Ruehlman

Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell

Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell
Matthew Ruehlman, Christopher Lewis, Noah Barson, Tommy MacDonell




