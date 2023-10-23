Paul Anka's Seven Decades Tour is Coming to to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in March

The performance will take place on March 12, 2024.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Paul Anka's Seven Decades Tour is Coming to to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in March

Paul Anka – Seven Decades Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – 7:30PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or at the Box Office which is temporarily located at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at FSW. Paul Anka's March 12th date is part of the Bank of America 23-24 Variety Series.

One of the most successful singer/songwriters in music, with over 100 million albums sold, Paul Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts during seven consecutive decades. This concert features his instantly recognizable hits from the last seven decades including “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “My Way,” “Puppy Love” and "Lonely Boy,” among many others.

Paul Anka is a force of nature and a consummate showman, commanding every audience and playing to standing ovations around the world backed by his all-star band!




