PAISLEY'S LAST QUILL to Receive Staged Reading at Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts

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The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) will present a staged reading with a twist on Saturday – June 27th – at 7:00 pm and Sunday – June 28th – at 2:00 pm. PAISLEY'S LAST QUILL, the brainchild of author Deborah Weed, tells the story of a porcupine who dreams of being a fashion designer.

Donna Carbone, who is producing the play at PBIEA and also serves as dramaturg, explained the premise of the story.

“Despite obstacles in her path, Paisley (the porcupine) soldiers on, firm in her belief that she can succeed. It is not until a bully fashion Diva takes advantage of her that Paisley questions her choices. Hurdles need to be jumped – literal and figurative – but when Paisley is down to her very last quill she finally realizes that no one can take away her talent. Paisley's Last Quill starts the conversation about love, self-worth and believing in oneself . . . no matter what anyone else tells us.”

Carbone went on to say that “… staged readings at PBIEA are so much more than reading words on paper. We do everything possible to give audiences the full impact of a show. Our goal is to make all your senses tinkle with excitement. It is a complete immersion experience.”

Recently, the play was submitted for a theater review. The result: “Paisley — the Musical is a beautifully written and highly cinematic story. The play has remarkable heart, a cohesive moral arc and major Broadway level potential, particularly for intergenerational audiences. There is a wonderful balance between whimsical and profound. The audience feels they are watching a children's fable with adult-level emotional sophistication. This show has crossover potential: empowering for girls and boys, emotionally resonant for mothers, and visually stunning for general audiences.”

As the Founder of the Self-worth Initiative, Deborah Weed, the author and illustrator of Pailsley's Last Quill, is determined to help people discover the power within themselves. She is the ultimate risk taker. While working for KIA Motors with Disney and Universal Consultants, she saw what happens when imagination and technology join forces. She went on to be the Director of Development for Citibank, Florida. Now, with Paisley on the verge of taking the world by storm, she is able to use her remarkable writing, drawing, painting and illustrating skills to help others needing a self-confidence boost.

PBIEA is a small, intimate original concept theater with only 40 seats. Productions at PBIEA are known for the classic ensemble warmth with which they envelop audiences. Early reservations are needed to secure tickets. All plays/shows produced at PBIEA are “first time” events never seen before.

The Institute is located in the former Twin City Mall next to True Treasures Consignment store. The address is 133 U.S. Highway One – Suite 115 – North Palm Beach 33408. When using GPS it is best to search True Treasures as the store has a bigger footprint on Google. More information and tickets, which cost $20.00, are available by calling Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955. Please note: due to the intimate size of the venue, all ticket holders must be in their seats 10 minutes before show time. Once the lights go out, no one will be admitted.

PBIEA is a community-minded non-profit. It is both a school and a theater. The Institute's focus is education through entertainment.

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