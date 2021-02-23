ON YOUR FEET Is Heating Up The Broadway Palm Stage!

The Broadway Palm stage is heating up with On Your Feet playing February 18 through April 10, 2021. The inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent, and each other, to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. This thrilling production follows their incredible journey from anonymity in Cuba to stardom in the United States.

The story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan has hit the stage in an exhilarating musical that won the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune saying, "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" "If you aren't humming a Gloria Estefan hit when you leave the theater, it might be time to check your pulse!" praises the Associated Press. Hear Rhythm is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don't Want To Lose You Now, Coming Out Of The Dark, 1-2-3 and more!

Directing On Your Feet is Eliseo Roman whose numerous Broadway credits include Jose Fajardo in On Your Feet, Angel in Leap Of Faith, Piragua Guy in In The Heights (Tony Winner) and Hair. Choreographer and Assistant Director for On Your Feet is Natalie Caruncho who was part of the original Broadway production as well as the first national tour and the Holland and West End production. Playing Gloria Estefan is Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez who appeared here at Broadway Palm as Maria in West Side Story. Making his Broadway Palm debut and portraying the role of Emilio Estefan is Alex Rodriguez.

Broadway Palm is continuing to follow CDC guidelines while providing a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures they have taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking. In addition, a temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.

On Your Feet is playing at Broadway Palm now through April 10, 2021. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73. Children and group prices are available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.