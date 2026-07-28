Naples Players Will Host Inaugural Stage Fright 5K

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The Naples Players will host the inaugural Stage Fright 5K, a one-of-a-kind community race that encourages participants to face their fears, celebrate wellness, and support one of Southwest Florida's most impactful arts organizations.

Taking place on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Sugden Regional Park, the Stage Fright 5K welcomes participants of all ages for a family-friendly morning filled with music, costumes, Halloween fun, and community spirit. Costumes are highly encouraged, from spooky to silly, theatrical to delightfully outrageous.

The event reflects The Naples Players' belief that the arts are about more than performances. They are about building healthier, more connected communities. Whether someone's "stage fright" is speaking in public, stepping onto a stage, or simply signing up for their first 5K, the event celebrates the courage to take that first step.

"This race is about taking that first step," said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. "Theatre teaches us to be brave, to try something new, and to support one another. The Stage Fright 5K brings those same values into the community, inviting everyone to challenge themselves while supporting an organization that serves tens of thousands of people each year."

Participants will receive an official race shirt, a finisher medal, and access to a festive post-race celebration. Awards will recognize top finishers and the day's best costumes, while entertainment and family-friendly activities will showcase the theatrical personality that has made The Naples Players a beloved community institution. The race will be professionally timed and officiated by Performance Race Timing.

Proceeds from the Stage Fright 5K will advance The Naples Players' mission of building community through exceptional access to the power of theatre. As one of the nation's largest volunteer-powered theatres, TNP serves more than 70,000 audience members and participants each year through mainstage productions, educational programming, accessibility initiatives, and partnerships that strengthen the cultural fabric of Southwest Florida.

Whether you're chasing a personal best, enjoying a walk with family and friends, or simply looking for a memorable way to support the arts, the Stage Fright 5K promises a morning of fitness, fun, and community spirit.

Registration is now open. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information or to register, visit naplesplayers.org/5k.

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