LET'S FALL IN LOVE Now Extended To November 21

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced an extension for its season-opener, "Let's Fall in Love: A World Premiere Cabaret Event." Now playing through Nov. 21 in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, the cabaret evening stars Chicago-based singer, Evan Tyrone Martin alongside a live jazz band.

NBC2's Dave Elias raved, "Martin's rich baritone voice is captivating and full of range...if you've never attended a cabaret, you owe yourself the treat!"

Masks are required for all patrons while inside Florida Rep's facilities, and the theatre asks that all patrons comply with posted health and safety guidelines. For a full list of health and safety regulations designed to keep patrons, staff, volunteers, and performers safe, please visit FloridaRep.org.

"It is great to be back on stage," said Florida Rep Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "This brand-new musical salute is the perfect way to kick off a season built to lift audiences up and celebrate live theatre. If you haven't seen it yet, I hope you'll join us for this one-of-a-kind theatrical event packed with music that defined a generation."

Tickets are $59 and $55 and are available online at FloridaRep.org and through the box office at (239) 332-4488. Florida Rep encourages audiences to lock into the best prices now before the prices go up after Oct. 25th. "Let's Fall in Love" can also be purchased as part of any 2021-2022 Season subscription series, and packages for 6, 7, 8, and 9 shows start as low as $224.

"Let's Fall in Love" celebrates the music of Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra , Sammy Davis Jr., and Tony Bennett , but it begins with the crooner who started it all, Bing Crosby. With Evan Tyrone Martin at the center of the action, the cabaret charts the singer's journey and how these iconic voices inspired him to become a professional singer. Using the music of Nat King Cole as a way in, audiences will take a journey through American musical history to see how Bing made way for a new kind of singer, and how Nat King Cole broke barriers and rose to international stardom while crossing paths along the way with Frank, Sammy, and Tony Bennett

Chicago-based singer and actor, Evan Tyrone Martin , makes his Florida Rep debut in "Let's Fall in Love," but is no stranger to the music of Nat King Cole. Martin appeared in two national tours with Chicago's Artists Lounge Live, starring in a one-man-shows saluting Cole, "Unforgettable: Falling in Love with Nat King Cole" and "An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas." Martin's regional credits include Roundabout Theatre Company, Lincoln Center, A.R.T., Porchlight Theatre, Silk Road Rising, Arkansas Rep, and more. In addition to his work saluting Cole's music, Evan recently received a Jeff Award nomination for his work in "I Left My Heart: A Salute to Tony Bennett " with Chicago's Mercury Theatre.

"Let's Fall in Love" is a collaboration between Martin, Florida Rep's Associate Artistic Director, Jason Parrish , and longtime guest musical director and arranger, Victoria Casella. The trio selected and arranged music and crafted a narrative that celebrates these diverse American voices.

Jason Parrish directed the cabaret after his recent work on Florida Rep's "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," "Alabaster," and "Million Dollar Quartet." Victoria Casella returns as an arranger, musical director, and pianist after recent work on "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," "Tenderly," and arranging for "Fascinatin' Gershwin" and "Night and Day." The evening also features Florida-based musicians, Matt Koller ("Tenderly") on drums and Perry Orfanella on bass (Florida Rep debut).

New York-based pianist and singer, Stephanie Bryan Layton, joins the company after Nov. 7 to play the piano for the extension performances. Layton is an accomplished musician and a member of Eden Lane , a New York-centered jazz band with an affinity for the Great American Songbook, classic film noir, and the wit and glamour of a bygone era.

The ArtStage Studio Theatre plays host to the concert and is transformed into a stylish 1950's era jazz and supper club, inspired by venues that dotted Harlem and New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, and countless other cities across the country during the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Ensemble set designer, Dennis C. Maulden, returns after his work on "An Inspector Calls" to design the transformed ArtStage; costume consultant, Tony Toney, joins the creative team for the concert after recent work on the outdoor Conservatory productions of "Into the Woods" and "Godspell" last spring; resident master electrician, Joel Zishuk (Conservatory's, "Bulletproof Backpack"), will design the lights for the cabaret; and Rachel Berkhouse serves as production coordinator.

"Let's Fall in Love" is generously sponsored by Sam Galloway Ford-Lincoln.

"Let's Fall in Love: A World Premiere Cabaret Event" plays in the ArtStage Studio Theatre through Nov. 21. Tickets start at $59/$55 and are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at (239) 332-4488. The theatre's dynamic pricing model goes into effect after Oct. 25, and prices will go up to $69 for in-demand performances. Performances are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and select Wednesdays at 2 PM. There are no performances on Nov. 12 or 13.

Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

Subscriptions for the 2021-2022 Season are also on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant savings. "Let's Fall in Love" can be added to any subscription package for 6, 7, 8, or 9 shows. Subscriptions start at $224 for 6 shows, and packages are available for any budget or any schedule. Subscriptions are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.