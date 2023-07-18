Gulfshore Playhouse Welcomes Three New Board Members

Gulfshore Playhouse has announced that three newly appointed members have joined its Board of Directors as of July 1, 2023.

The Gulfshore Playhouse Board of Directors provides valuable insight on strategic communications, financial and cultural initiatives drawing from their varied industry experiences. With these additions, Gulfshore Playhouse now includes 25 Board members, representing a diverse range of generations, backgrounds, and industries—all who believe that theatre of the highest caliber is an essential component of a thriving community.

The new Gulfshore Playhouse Board members include:

Gerry Moss, Community Leader

Rick Rondinelli, President/CEO of InTouch Pharmaceuticals

Cynthia Scholl, Community Leader

“Our Board of Directors is comprised of esteemed philanthropic, business and

community leaders with national and international experience. I’m looking forward to working with each of these three new Board members and am very grateful for their willingness to share their talent, energy, and expertise to help us further our mission,” said Kristen Coury, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse.

“We are honored to welcome these new directors to our Board,” said Board Chair Steve Akin. “It is an incredibly exciting time for Gulfshore Playhouse as we wrap up a successful 2022-2023 season and celebrate the opening of our new building in Fall 2024. I am excited to collaborate with these new board members and continue doing great work for this wonderful organization.”