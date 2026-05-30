Gov't Mule & Ziggy Marley To Play Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

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Acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated band Gov’t Mule, led by GRAMMY-winning guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, and nine-time GRAMMY-winning reggae icon Ziggy Marley have announced the Dreaming The Same Dream Tour.

The 16-date co-headlining fall outing – also featuring a guest DJ set frommYOLA – reunites Haynes and Marley who notably collaborated to co-write the song “Dreaming the Same Dream,” a featured track on the Warren Haynes Band’s 2012 album Live at the Moody Theater, of which the tour is named after. The Dreaming The Samem Dream Tour will launch September 23 rd in New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and then make its way south to Haynes’s hometown of Asheville.

The tour will stop in six cities in Florida (Key West, Hollywood, St. Augustine, Clearwater, Ft. Myers and Tallahassee) and Atlanta, among many other markets, before reaching Texas for four nights across The Lone Star State to conclude, stopping in Sugar Land, San Antonio, Austin, and lastly Dallas, where it officially wraps on October 17th .

Artist fan club presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, June 3 rd at 12pm ET with local presales beginning Thursday, June 4 th at 10am local time. The general on-sale will commence Friday, June 5 th at 10am local time. Gov’t Mule VIP packages are also available including the Ultimate Guitar Player Package and the newly curated Dreaming Out

Loud and Traveling Tune VIP Experiences.



“I’m really looking forward to the tour with Ziggy Marley,” shares Haynes. “We’ve known each other a long time and have shared the stage a few times but never done a tour together. There’s definitely an overlap between the two audiences, but I think a lot of Mule fans will be hearing Ziggy for the first time and a lot of Ziggy fans will be hearing Mule for the first time, which is great.”



“It’s gonna be a great jam session being on tour with Warren and the crew,” says Ziggy. “I’m

looking forward to the vibes.”

The tour will make it's stop at the Barbara B. Mann Peforming Arts Hall on Tuesday, October 6th at 7pm. Tickets will start at $84.50. For more information and tickets, patrons can visit the Barbara B. Mann PAH website.



Prior to their fall run with Ziggy Marley, Gov’t Mule will be on the road this summer from July 22nd through August 23rd on their Kicking In Your Stall Tour and co-headlining trek with longtime friend and blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa.

Gov’t Mule released their 12th studio album, Peace…Like A River (Fantasy Records), in 2023. Since releasing the acclaimed rock collection, Haynes issued his fourth solo album and first solo release in nearly a decade, Million Voices Whisper, in 2024 and its stripped-down companion album, The Whisper Sessions, in 2025, both via Fantasy Records. Earlier this year, Warren also released an expanded, re-mixed and re-mastered version of his 1993 debut solo studio album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, via Megaforce Records. Next up, Haynes will be releasing his long-awaited Dreams & Songs symphonic album recorded live in Asheville in 2019; more details including release date to be announced soon.

Ziggy Marley released his 9th album, Brightside, earlier this month — his first studio album

in 8 years. The record includes standout tracks such as “Racism Is A Killa,” featuring Big Boi of famed hip hop duo Outkast, and “Many Mourn For Bob,” a powerful tribute to the legacy of his father, Bob Marley. The eight songs were co-produced by Ziggy and his brother Stephen and recorded at his newly built Rebel Lion Studio in Los Angeles alongside a myriad of longtime collaborators, including vocalist Nikka Costa, Trombone Shorty, Sheila E. and Jake Shimaburkuro. Additionally, Ziggy will kick off his Brightside Tour of North America this summer on June 19th at Fox Tucson Theatre in Tucson, AZ. The 20-date tour will make stops in major markets all around the country before concluding on July 22 nd in Nantucket, MA. The upcoming shows include a night at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 21 st , as well as a performance at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre as part of Stephen Marley’s Kaya Fest.

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