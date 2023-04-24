Florida Repertory Theatre Fundraising Gala Raises Over $560,000

Over 250 guests gathered at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center April 1, 2023 to raise funds for, and to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of Florida Repertory Theatre. Thanks to generous sponsors, multiple matching donors, attendees, and long-distance supporters, Florida Rep's Silver Jubilee Gala Extravaganza raised more than $560,000.

Proceeds will advance the organization's education and outreach programs which serve children throughout Southwest Florida and will help sustain and enhance Florida Rep's nationally recognized professional theatre offerings.



Florida Rep producing artistic director, Greg Longenhagen said, "We are extremely grateful to everyone who generously gave during this year's gala fundraiser. Like all non-profit regional theatres, we cannot survive on ticket sale revenue alone. We must raise funds through philanthropic giving in order to operate each season. Our gala was a terrific start, however, we still have extensive fundraising work ahead of us due to the substantial damages from Hurricane Ian."

The gala, noted as Florida Rep's tenth production of the season, featured performances by professional actor/musicians currently cast in the company's production of "Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash." Showcase performances by the company's Theatre for Young Audiences cast members, and students from Florida Rep's education program rounded out the entertainment offerings. ABC-7 More in the Morning show hosts, Greg Parker and Jen Stacy, served as emcees, and Rick Gallo led the live auction activities.



To further highlight Florida Rep's 25th Anniversary, the company's professional acting interns served as hosts at six booths representing prominent shows from past Florida Rep productions. The booths were decorated with set pieces and props, and the acting interns were dressed in costume, delighting guests as they entered the ballroom.

The event was sponsored by Naomi Bloom, Martin McLaughlin-in memory of Mary Ann McLaughlin, Gulfshore Life, WZVN ABC-7, Offshore Sailing School-Steve & Doris Colgate, Clive & Sunny Lubner/Clive Daniel Home, Jan Coy and Don Heckman, Janice and Michael Danzig, Jane and Bob Breisch, Florida Gulf Coast University, Laurye and Wayne O'Melia, Alexandra Bremner, Cruise Everything, Fred and Jean Allegretti Foundation, Palmas Del Sol +1, Northern Trust Company, W.E. Cross Charitable Foundation, Inc.: Arthur B. and Hazel M. Brisker and Alice J. Brisker, Gulf Harbour Friends of the Rep, and WGCU Public Media.



The 2023 gala organizing committee was co-chaired by Dinah Bloomhall and David Fritz. Other members include Liz Abbott, Marc Collins, Janice Danzig plus Florida Rep staff members Jennifer Denike, Juan Santiago, and Emily Yorgey. Proceeds will advance the organization's education and outreach programs which serve children throughout Southwest Florida and will help sustain and enhance Florida Rep's nationally recognized professional theatre offerings. Florida Repertory Theatre, founded in 1998, is committed to providing a first-class regional theatre for southwest Florida; to creating, nurturing, and developing a diverse ensemble of theatre professionals who will develop long-term relationships working on a wide variety of plays; and to help improve the quality of life in Southwest Florida through all the arts, making the arts - especially theatre - accessible to every segment of our community.



Each year, Florida Repertory Theatre welcomes over 90,000 patrons to its Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio Theatres and provides performing arts education programs and presentations to over 45,000 children.



Florida Rep's twenty-fifth season is well underway with "Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash," by Richard Maltby, Jr. and William Meade, presently performing in the Historic Arcade Theater. "Lobby Hero," by Kenneth Lonergan, now playing in the ArtStage Studio, Florida Rep's 2023 PlayLab Festival of New Works takes place in early May, and "Fame: The Musical" will be presented by Florida Rep's Education Conservatory Program May 18-24. Florida Rep recently announced its 2023-2024 season featuring three musicals, two comedies, a unique holiday mystery, and three dramas. To learn more, visit floridarep.org or call the box office at 239-332-4488.