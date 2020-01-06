Florida Rep Nominates ALABASTER For The 2020 Pulitzer Prize In Drama

Florida Repertory Theatre's record-breaking 11-theatre National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of "Alabaster" by Audrey Cefaly is now playing in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, and critics are raving.

The hard-hitting story of redemption and healing is the newest play to be nominated for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize after the theatre submitted the piece just ahead of the Dec. 31st deadline. "Alabaster" is the second new play Florida Rep has nominated for the prize since it began nurturing new work back in 2014.

Playing through Jan. 26th, Dave Elias of NBC2 called Florida Rep's production "a true work of art that should not be missed," and BroadwayWorld.com's Emily Yorgey said it's "one of the most unique, heartbreakingly beautiful shows Florida Rep has ever done."

"Alabaster" is a darkly comic southern drama about love, art, and the power of women. This heart-wrenching story of a reclusive Alabama folk artist won the David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize and is now a Pulitzer-Prize nominee. After a tornado barrels through town leaving nothing but death and destruction, only June and her pet goat Weezy live to tell the tale. When a prominent photographer visits to take pictures of June's scars, both are forced to reconcile the pain of loss and recovery. This all-female drama explores the meaning and purpose of art and the struggle of the lost and tortured souls that seek to create it.

"Alabaster" features ensemble members Rachel Burttram and Sara Morsey alongside Dana Brooke and Carolyn Messina, both making their Florida Rep debuts. Burttram returns to the ArtStage after her recent work filming "The Right Stuff" for National Geographic, which airs in early 2020. Her recent Florida Rep credits include "Steel Magnolias," "Hay Fever," and "Disgraced," as well as the PlayLab reading of "Alabaster" in 2018. Morsey returns after recent appearances in "Steel Magnolias" and "Shear Madness."

In addition to her work on stage in "Alabaster," Morsey is a folk artist, and she painted more than 50 pieces of original artwork featured in the production. Her work is currently on display at the Arts for ACT Gallery across the hall from the ArtStage Studio through the month of January. All proceeds benefit Abuse Counseling and Treatment, Inc., a non-profit agency that provides shelter and support services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Alabama native, Carolyn Messina, makes her Florida Rep debut on the production but has a long history working with the playwright in many capacities. She's appeared in Cefaly's works before "Alabaster," and as a dramaturg, she has collaborated with Cefaly on multiple projects, including "Alabaster." Dana Brooke is a New York actress making her Florida Rep debut in the production and is he is a Company Member at B Street Theatre in Sacramento, where she appeared in the National New Play Network Showcase reading of the play in 2018.

Florida Rep ensemble member and Associate Artistic Director, Jason Parrish , directs "Alabaster" and leads an expert creative team, including ensemble set designer Richard Crowell ("Fences"), costume designer Charlene Gross ("Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical"), lighting and projections designer Rob Siler ("Damascus"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("Damascus"), and stage manager Ruth Kramer (Florida Rep debut).

"Alabaster" by Audrey Cefaly is generously sponsored by Emily Eason and media sponsor, Florida Weekly.

"Alabaster" plays in the ArtStage Studio Theatre through Jan. 26, 2020 Tickets start at $55 for regular performances. Tickets are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488. "Alabaster" contains strong language and brief nudity.

Subscriptions are also on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant discount. Subscriptions are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7 PM, Friday and Saturday at 8 PM, and Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM.





Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM. Again this season, Florida Rep's parking lot will open 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.