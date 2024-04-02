Florida Rep Launches Summer Theatre Camps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, young artists are invited to discover the world of theatre through musical-intensive camps offered from June through August through Florida Rep's education program. Each two-week session is open to students of all skill levels and runs daily from 9 AM – 4 PM. The camp fee is $440 per child per session; sibling discounts are available upon request. To register call 239-219-1551 or visit FloridaRepEducation.Org/summer-intensives.



The musical intensive theatre camps feature Broadway Junior musical titles and allow students to work with theatre professionals to develop their acting, singing, and dance skills on a professional stage. Each two-week camp concludes with a student performance in the Historic Arcade Theatre complete with costumes, sets, and lighting.



Program enrollment is limited; openings remain for:

“Seussical, Jr.” offered June 3 – 7 and June 10-14, 2024 for ages 9 to 18.

Disney's “Aladdin, Jr.” offered June 17-21, and 24-28, 2024 for ages 11 to 18.

“Anastasia The Musical, Youth Edition.” offered July 8-12, and July 15-19, 2024 for ages 11 to 18.

Disney's “The Lion King, Jr.” offered July 22-26 and July 29 through August 2, 2024 for ages 9 to 18.

For children ages six to eight, Florida Rep offers a one-week Camp Mini-Stars July 1-3, and 5. Participants will explore music and creative movement, play theatre games, and create art projects inspired by elements from Disney's “Lion King, Jr.” Mini camp fee is $220.



There are also volunteer opportunities for students ages fifteen to eighteen to serve as junior teaching assistants (JTAs) at the camps. These youth leaders assist head teaching artists during the two-week sessions. An application may be found at FloridaRepEducation.Org/summer-intensives