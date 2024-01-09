Florida Rep Education Unveils Spring Theatre & Dance Classes for Students Ages 11 – 18

Offerings include classes in directing, creative writing, a theatre tech workshop, and a masterclass in dance. Details follow:
Florida Rep Education spring workshops and classes kick off in January. Offerings include classes in directing, creative writing, a theatre tech workshop, and a masterclass in dance. Details follow:
All classes will be taught by theatre professionals and held at Florida Repertory Theatre (2268 Bay St. in Fort Myers). Information, tuition, and registration details may be found at FloridaRepEducation.org or by calling 239-219-1551.
Florida Repertory Theatre’s education program is dedicated to enriching the lives of young people and families throughout Southwest Florida with exceptional theatre experiences; nurturing an appreciation for theatre in our students, audience, and community; Educating and engaging young people, new artists, and adults with the high standards of performing arts training including classes, internships, and volunteer opportunities; advocating for the arts and making them accessible to all; creating lasting relationships with community partners and artists; investing new efforts to expand and improve upon existing programming; inspiring greatness in a future generation of artists and art patrons.
