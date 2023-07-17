Experience the Magic of GYPSY KINGS with Nicolas Reyes at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

GRAMMY® Award-Winning GYPSY KINGS featuring Nicolas Reyes to perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8PM. Tickets go on-sale Friday, July 21 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com.

It has been twenty-five years since The Gipsy Kings captured the world’s imagination with their self-titled debut album—a record that became a genuine phenomenon, certified gold and platinum around the globe, introducing millions of listeners to a unique, irresistible blend of traditional flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythms. Since then, the band has toured virtually non-stop, to the farthest-flung corners of the planet, and sold almost twenty million albums, all the while retaining the same line-up of virtuoso musicians. The group has been fronted for 25 years by the two songwriters and producers Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo.

The band’s music has also remained visible over the years throughout popular culture. They recently performed their version of “Volare,” which was an international hit in 1989, on an episode of Dancing with the Stars. Their rendition of “Hotel California” was included in the film The Big Lebowski and on the HBO series Entourage. The 2010 film Toy Story 3 featured a Gipsy Kings version of the movie’s popular, Randy Newman-penned theme, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Performance Date / Time: Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 8PM*

Ticket Prices: $124.50*, $99.50*, $74.50*, $59.50*, $39.50*

*All shows, dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Prices do not include processing fee and sales tax.